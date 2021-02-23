SALENA ZITO: These girls are hurt by transgender competition

Title IX was passed in 1972. In its first 10 years, the number of female athletes had blossomed to more than 74,000. By 2020, that number had grown to over 220,000, according to data compiled by the NCAA.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was one of those elite high school athletes in Connecticut in the mid-1990s who was able to shine because of Title IX as an accomplished swimmer for Greenwich High School, and she earned all-state honors in the backstroke. Psaki went on to swim for two years at William and Mary, an NCAA Division I school that currently gives out approximately 200 athletic scholarships a year, including women's swimming.

A 2020 study by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health showed among female and male competitive swimmers, males were increasingly faster than females beginning at the age of 10 years and continuing until the age of 17. In other words, had Psaki — who was also the captain of the high school swim team — had to compete against male swimmers who identified as female, her results may have fallen, despite her devotion to competing in her sport.