SALENA ZITO: When the NFL plays politics, small-business owners get tackled, too

He got his first storefront 15 years ago and the second one seven years later. His beloved flagship store was a purchase of love, the former home of the Feinberg Variety. It was where the Terrible Towel was first sold 40 years ago. When the Feinberg family retired, he bought the building.

Last spring, a fire tore through the roof. He is still wading through the insurance bureaucracies to open it back up.

But outside of it, on an unseasonably sunny fall day last week, he had a table set up and was selling merchandise, just like the old days. And now the city's beloved team has a remarkable 8-0 game record, its best start in its long history.

"When you walk into my stores, you are part of a community, a family. Everyone, no matter where they come from or what color they are, when you walk in here, there is this sense that we are all in this together," he said. "My fans have not changed, but outside forces are dragging them down. We never do anything political here, and I think that is a good business model because your customers have a wide variety of different viewpoints. And we make sure all of those viewpoints are respected."