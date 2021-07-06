The American General Store is a symbol of enterprise and exceptionalism

Duppstadt said that was the case for them.

"We closed for I think six weeks because nobody knew what the heck was going to happen," he said. "But once we did, we were busier during the pandemic than we usually were. People told us they wanted to come to a place they trusted and felt comfortable in, waited on by people they know. They also said they wanted to come to a place where they knew where everything came from."

That is not surprising. The Edelman Trust Barometer shows trust in large businesses has been falling for at least a decade. People still hold large businesses in higher esteem than they do the government and the media. Still, as the younger generation puts more pressure on large corporations to adhere to social justice orthodoxy, that trust is likely to suffer.

That's because more Americans feel comfortable with local businesses that traditionally stay out of political issues.

When you come to this general store, no one will lecture you — unless, that is, you don't close the screen door behind you.