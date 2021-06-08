There are deep roots in our mountains

"They often view what they do as patriotic," she said.

Manchin said the goal of ARC is noble, and she is up to the challenge. But she also acknowledges that the challenges are not trivial. For one thing, the country has a skewed view of the region, which is reinforced by attitudes in Hollywood and corporate America. It is often used as a punch line in movies or music. It is deemed irredeemable by cultural elites who often quip, "Why don't you just move if you don't like the job prospects?"

In reply, Manchin said they all miss the importance residents place in their roots to the land.

"I have had people say to me, 'Well, why don't they move?'" Manchin said. "Well, it is because the people love the land."

It is land the families have been on for generations, often by going back to their father's father's father. "They have hunted and fished and grown farms and lived off of the land, and it has served them well," she said. "They also worked the mines, and that had served them well. So when people say it's not working, you just need to move, it is ridiculous."