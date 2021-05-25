This small town's sense of community is no accident

Burton, from nearby Covington, is part of the Westrock Rescue Squad based inside the massive paper mill where he works. Burton said they were simulating different kinds of car crashes that the volunteers might happen upon at any given time.

"So, these two cars here, we simulated an accident of a car is on its wheels like you see it, but we had to take the doors off," he said. "We call this vehicle extrication, so if somebody's trapped inside of a car, we teach them different things they might have to do to get them out of the car. So, we did basically the same maneuvers with the cars on their side and the cars that are completely rolled over and teach them what they are going to do to secure it and get patients out of it."

Everyone at the class will be one of those first on the scene when duty calls.

The sense of community is evident everywhere in this small tourist town of fewer than 4,500 people.

Seth Ellis is normally behind the counter of Bacova Beer Company, the distillery he opened a couple of years ago. He quickly joined the local chamber of commerce and then decided to add a restaurant. It opened last year during the height of the pandemic in one of the most restrictive states in the country.