Trevor Donovan's approach to Hollywood and celebrity Is a much-needed throwback

The moment becomes both emotional and pivotal to the story and is part of what drew him to do the film.

Donovan's approach to his craft, as well as his presence on social media, is a throwback to the Golden Age of Hollywood in terms of how he handles his work choices and his celebrity. Check his Twitter account, and you find a rare treat of tweets on dogs, food, nerdy historical facts, "would you ever" questions and more dogs. It's an approach that keeps him connected and engaged with audiences that have come to appreciate both his craft and social media profiles.

He says it is a choice that has evolved. "When you first start out as an actor, you're pretty much up to do just about anything," he says. Then, he pauses, laughing. "Obviously, anything that doesn't go against any sort of a moral construct."

He says he kept an open mind and was game for just about anything. For him, his opportunities at Hallmark have been heaven-sent. "It was a really unexpected thing," he says, "because, at the time, there was a stigma at one point of doing movies there. Like, when you start doing Hallmark, you might get stuck there. But that's all changed, just because, you know, work is work these days, and everybody's doing everything."