Cox: Firemen are appreciated

To the editor:

While doing some yard work on April 2 I decided to kill two birds with one stone. I had a small trash pile just below my yard work. Soon after lighting the small trash pile, along comes a huge puff of wind; stay tuned: Thinking I almost had the fire out, I was surrounded from all sides with fire.

I fell down in front of a large tree. Thanks to God the fire passed over me. I was trapped for several minutes.

I could hear my neighbor calling my name. He was saying, "I'm calling the rescue squad." I had already fallen about 150 feet with about 100-foot fall into the parking lot below my lot.

The smoke was so dense, my wife kept calling me by phone. I was trapped. I could visualize a fireman from the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company. He kept calling out, "Joe, Joe, are you alright?"

My heart goes out to all firemen and volunteer firemen. Thanks again for the help from Martinsville, Collinsville and Fieldale.

After the smoke finally cleared, one of the firemen came to me and made the reply, "Joe, if you don't slow down, you won't be able to say, 'I'm Martinsville's oldest living paid retiree.'"

Thanks to everyone. Love, and God bless.

Joe Cox

Henry County

