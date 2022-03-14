Eanes: Blame the right ones

To the editor:
The Biden Administration continues the blame game every day for our high gas prices, grocery prices, inflation, and anything else that they deem fitting. It is Vladimir Putin, Russia, Gas Companies, Price gougers, COVID and the one he and Democrats can always fall back on, Donald Trump. This President continues to look at the camera and say none of these problems are due to his policies. Some out there may believe this but, I think many of us out here can see through the bias in the mainstream media and see what is happening in our country.
Most people realize that we did not have all the issues before President Biden came into office and started immediately reversing policies. Yes, we had the COID issue, but stopping the pipeline from Canada and other energy-related policies started the upward trend in gas prices. This in turn helped get the inflation ball rolling and here we are today. We as a country are in a real mess. Most people are smart enough to know where to point the finger: Look to Washington D.C.
Steve Eanes
Ridgeway