Eanes: Blame the right ones

The Biden Administration continues the blame game every day for our high gas prices, grocery prices, inflation, and anything else that they deem fitting. It is Vladimir Putin, Russia, Gas Companies, Price gougers, COVID and the one he and Democrats can always fall back on, Donald Trump. This President continues to look at the camera and say none of these problems are due to his policies. Some out there may believe this but, I think many of us out here can see through the bias in the mainstream media and see what is happening in our country.