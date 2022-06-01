Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Editorial cartoon for June 1, 2022
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little more professional ethics and a little less drama would make this resident feel a bit more comfortable.
Yes, the Charger was in there as well as Daisy’s Jeep (I looked for her cut-off britches but could not find them), but the most amazing part of this display was the rooms and rooms of vintage products aimed at kids.
What possible reason could exist for there to be more guns than people in any nation?
To the editor:
Plowing through "Mr. Popper's Penguins" was a fairly laborious process because the book, while a riveting page-turner, contains a bucket load of words unfamiliar to many third-graders. Perhaps this is by design to increase vocabulary or maybe they're tossed in to make a 25-minute drive home pass as quickly and pleasantly as a root canal.
So it looks like they finally found their red line.