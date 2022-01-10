Editorial Cartoon for Tuesday, Jan. 11

The past quarter-century has seen an explosion of mind-blowing advances in human knowledge of deep space, largely on the shimmering back of the Hubble Space Telescope, in low Earth orbit since 1990. Last week, in a kind of Christmas gift for the world, NASA and its international counterparts launched Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, which promises to open humanity’s eyes even wider to the cosmos. It’s a welcome reminder that even in a time when too many Americans are shunning science, Earth’s brightest minds are still working diligently to expand human knowledge of our cosmic surroundings.