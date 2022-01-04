Editorial cartoon for Wednesday, January 5

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
This year we really dropped the ball on all things Christmas.
To the editor:
Two Christmas stories, one is a legend and one is true but both have striking similarities.
The myriad of ways we prepare for snow -- beyond (but including, of course) stocking up on milk and bread.
TODAY’S WORD is dox, listed this week by Merriam-Webster as the top word people have been looking up. Example: “That may sound straightforward…
Significance of the Rosca de Reyes cake on Jan. 6 -- plus some general cooking tips
To the editor:
To the editor:
TODAY’S WORD is endemic. Examples: Cheese straws have the reputation of being endemic to Martinsville, though they are found in a lot of places.
To the editor:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.