A few key items to note

Here are some useful numbers for bracketing purposes: When McAuliffe won the governorship in 2013, he took 47.7% of the vote to 45.2% for Republican Ken Cuccinelli (the rest went to a Libertarian). McAuliffe’s numbers in both these polls match his 2013 tallies. Finally, we should remember that in November 2017 — when voters knew McAuliffe best after nearly four years in office — he had a job approval rating of 43%.

Meanwhile, the Republican candidates for governor the past two elections have both polled 45% — Cuccinelli in 2013, Ed Gillespie in 2017. So Youngkin’s figures of 42% to 46% are in that range. Donald Trump was also very consistent — he took 44.4% in 2016 and 44% in 2020. The underfunded Senate candidate Daniel Gade took 43.9% last year, too. Even the weakest statewide Republican candidate in recent years — Corey Stewart in 2018 — still took 41% of the vote.

The bottom line is: These polls feel right. McAuliffe is a known quantity, which may reassure some voters — but fail to inspire others. Youngkin is a blank slate with an agreeable personality and a resume that suggests he’s not a crazy man, at least when it comes to business. There’s no reason to think this will be a blowout and every reason to think this will be close. Democrats should remember than even liberal states such as Massachusetts and Maryland have elected Republican governors. Republicans should remember that Virginia has consistently rejected Trump and candidates identified with him on a statewide basis. There are many things we don’t know about Youngkin and the Republicans this year: What abortion restrictions would they enact? What gun laws would they loosen? What Democratic initiatives of recent years would they repeal? Would they undo early voting? Would they reinstate the death penalty? Would they make it harder to move Confederate monuments? Would they halt the legalization of marijuana? On the other hand, there are also things we don’t know about McAuliffe and the Democrats: Would they do away with the state’s anti-union right-to-work law, for instance? What other social justice measures would they pursue?