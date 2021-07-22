A great leap for broadband?

Not until 2016 did Virginia get into the business of underwriting the extension of broadband fiber into unserved areas. (Some basic economics here: Telecoms have no problem laying their own fiber in populated areas because the investment pays for itself; but they're not so keen on laying fiber in rural areas where there are far fewer customers. This is one of those pesky problems that the free market alone can't solve.) That first year then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe proposed $2.5 million for the newly created Virginia Telecommuication Initiative; the Republican-run General Assembly cut that to $1 million. (Maybe a Democratic-run General Assembly would have done the same; who knows? But this is how it played out.) Some more context: While Virginia was putting up $1 million for rural broadband, Minnesota — then a state with a Republican legislature — was putting up $35 million. Our effort looked pretty puny, then and maybe politics had nothing to do with that, just priorities. The reality is that rural broadband has been the rare issue that has garnered bipartisan support; some of the most creative legislation about how to extend broadband into rural Virginia has come from Del. Israel O'Quinn, R-Washington. He sponsored legislation that allows telecoms to piggyback on work being done by Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Co. He says the pilot test of that program in Grayson County will turn that county from one of the least-connected counties in the state to one of the best-connected.