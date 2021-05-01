A more convenient truth: You need to get vaccinated

We would consider taking care of the planet to be one of the great shared responsibilities of mankind. If we don’t protect where we live, then what shape will the environment be for our children, our grandchildren and, heck, anyone under the age of 40 or so? If we don’t invest in the gifts given to us, then we can’t pay that forward very well.

The coronavirus pandemic has reinforced those concerns, and now we see how this is playing out across our public landscape. How assiduously some of us are accepting our roles in combatting the virus appear to be based on which boxes we check on election day.

We consider taking care of each other to be a biblically founded principle that should direct even more of our focus than our planet.

And, to us, that means we all should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

But here come the naysayers, some political leaders who irrationally question the existence of the virus, the pandemic, the need for a vaccine and, in some corners, the idea of wearing a mask and socially distancing. You know who they are. You can ask them why they act so irresponsibly.