ANOTHER VIEW: Opening day: Let's get a shot

Today we will hear the words we never heard last spring, two of the sweetest words in the English language, or these days, Spanish and Korean and Japanese as well — “Play ball!”
Today is Opening Day for Major League Baseball and, for many, the unofficial start of spring.
It will still be an unusual Opening Day — only the Texas Rangers, playing at home in a state that values personal liberty over public safety, will allow full capacity. Most will allow only 20% to 30% of the seats to be occupied. The Toronto Blue Jays can’t even play at home. Last year they were effectively the Buffalo Blue Jays. This year they’ll play their first two homestands at Dunedin, Fla., and then see how things are. Who would have ever thought we would see the Canadian border closed?
Still, it’s Opening Day, in spring, not like last year’s late-July start for a truncated season that deserves the biggest, fattest asterisk of all. Major League Baseball doesn’t capture the public imagination the way it once did. Still, baseball and softball together rank as the nation’s second-biggest participatory sport, according to the website Sports Show, with 23.3 million people playing at some level of the game. Only basketball ranks higher, at 24.4 million. That’s still a lot of youth rec leagues or adult Sunday beer leagues.
That makes today a good day to reflect on the lost spring — and lost summer — of 2020 and how we might, just might be able to reclaim this spring. Some things can never be reclaimed, of course. Not the spring sports seasons of 2020 that high schools never got to play. Not the lives lost, either, of course.
Baseball, more than other sports, is built on statistics. As spring slides into summer, fans will watch batting averages and earned run averages rise and fall. Here’s the non-baseball statistic we really ought to be paying attention to: How many people are getting vaccinated?
After a slow start, Virginia is now doing much better. As of Monday, 28.6% of Americans have had at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In Virginia, the rate is 29.9%, so a little bit higher than the national average. The state with the best rate is New Mexico at 37.5%. In last place is Alabama at 22.7%.
Let’s move over to another statistical column — how many people are fully vaccinated? Realistically, of course, we will never hit 100%. Some people will refuse the vaccine. Some have medical conditions that prevent it. And so far no vaccines are approved for those under 16. Still, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a noted Washington Nationals fan, says he hopes we can get 75% to 80% of Americans vaccinated. If we can do that, he told the Harvard Gazette, “we can approach very much some degree of normality that is close to where we were before.”
Right now, the nation stands at 15.8% fully vaccinated. Virginia is at 16.2%. New Mexico is still best, at 23.1%; Utah worst, at 10.9%.
Within Virginia, it’s rural communities that have been leading the way, which belies the talk of "rural resistance" in counties that voted heavily for Donald Trump. The most-vaccinated locality in the state is Lancaster County, by the Chesapeake Bay, where 44.7% are partially vaccinated and 26.1% have been fully vaccinated. Here's another surprise: Localities west of the Blue Ridge are among the most vaccinated in the state. In Highland County, the figures are 40% partial and 23.4% full with many other localities not far behind.
A few rural counties do rank noticeably low compared to their neighbors — such as Wythe County and Patrick County, where the slash line is 22.7% partial/12% full and 22.4% partial/10.9% full. However, the lowest vaccination rates in state are pretty consistently in urban areas, with the lowest in Portsmouth (20% partial/ 8.9% full), and Norfolk (17% partial and 9.6% full). The West Piedmont Health District has 27% that have received one dose and 13.7% are fully vaccinated, both slightly below the state averages.
This is the rare statistical category where rural Virginia generally ranks better the urban crescent. Pulaski County is better vaccinated than Prince William County; Franklin County is better vaccinated than Fairfax County; Scott County is better vaccinated than Stafford County; Smyth County is better vaccinated than Spotsylvania County; Appomattox County is better vaccinated than both Arlington and Alexandria. Rural Virginia is doing its part and, unlike baseball averages, which are prone to slumps and hot streaks, these percentages will only rise.
Here’s some useful context: The United States had one of the highest infection rates in the world. But now it also has one of the highest vaccination rates. We’ve often drawn unfavorable comparisons with Canada, a country much like our own, except Canadians have complied with restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus. As a result, its infection rates have been much lower than ours. Now, though, so are that country’s vaccination rates. Canada initially contracted with a Chinese company for vaccines, but then China blocked exports because it was unhappy with Canada for other reasons. The pandemic has taught Canada the importance of having a domestic pharmaceutical industry. That’s a lesson we might want to absorb for other economic sectors. In any case, Canada is now paying the price: Just 1.8% of Canadians have been fully vaccinated. The Blue Jays may not get home anytime soon.
Virtually all of Europe ranks far below the U.S. vaccination rates. Even our least-vaccinated state (Utah at 10.9% fully vaccinated) and Virginia's least vaccinated locality (Portsmouth at 8.9%) are more vaccinated than Great Britain (5.5%), Germany (4.7%), France (4%) and other European countries. It’s easy to be critical of our own governments — either state or federal or both — but somebody deserves some credit somewhere for the U.S. posting higher rates than almost every other country in the world. You can thank former President Donald Trump for placing the initial orders; you can thank President Joe Biden for increasing those orders. Whoever should be credited, we’re actually doing quite well. Still, the country doing the best job is Israel; it's fully vaccinated 53% of the population.
After a year of the pandemic, we're finally starting to win. It's too late for most of us to realize our dreams of baseball glory, but it's not too late to help our team win — that team being humanity. If you’re not already vaccinated, and not yet signed up with the Virginia Department of Health, today would be a good day to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov and get registered.
THE ROANOKE TIMES