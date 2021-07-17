Beware outlandish protests at school board meetings

This is a cautionary tale for the school boards in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties: Beware a tsunami of protest may be coming your way.
We are seeing this wave crash loudly at school board meetings in Virginia as people show up to complain about the gender equality policy passed into law by the General Assembly last year.
A brutal and raucous outburst at a board meeting in Loudon County sort of started this trend. Residents made a scene and forced an impotent vote in Franklin County, too.
And then there was the scenario and outcome that unfolded Tuesday night, when a routine meeting of the Pittsylvania County School Board devolved into a ridiculous shouting match that commandeered the agenda, trampled the rule of order, took over the room and pushed the board to take action that in the end meant absolutely nothing.
Some of these public spectacles also have been to oppose the teaching of “critical race theory,” which is not really a school subject and not a topic that is taught in public schools in Virginia. Political winds have blown up a storm about CRT, which heretofore didn’t exist.
But allowances for students to be identified by the gender of their choosing have been discussed broadly for the past several years and have been addressed by both lawmakers and courts.
So pay attention, Donna Dillard, Thomas Auker and Brandon Simmons. This is the sort of force that might be storming into your meeting any day now, whether the matter is on your agenda or your radar. And you can’t do anything about it either way.
Pittsylvania County School Board proved that by voting, 4-3, to suggest PCS would ignore state law and create its own policy, which is both meritless and idol folly.
Board Chair J. Samuel Burton tried to explain this to a throng of dozens shouting at him from across the room.
Not only is the policy cemented in state law, but it is reinforced by the United States Supreme Court, which last month said it wouldn’t hear disputes about bathrooms for transgender studies.
The court did not address lower court rulings that established that treating transgender students differently violates Title IX, a federal law that bans sex discrimination in school programs.
Where did that case originate? Why Gloucester County, involving a student born female but who identified as male after his freshman year in high school and legally changed his name and began hormone therapy.
So Burton was right when he said, “If we vote to undo this policy, we are outside the law.”
But that didn’t stop board member Kevin Mills from proposing a motion to do just that, and three of his colleagues were swept up in the furor being created by the crowd and voted with him. We don’t know what they think they were accomplishing other than maybe they just wanted to bring peace.
And we hope this doesn’t happen elsewhere, but these parents and other community members in the room acted oafish, boorish and with a disrespect for civil process that bordered on criminal.
Certainly the public has the right to question the board’s activities and petition for change, but the correct course of action here is to ask the board to place the topic on the agenda. Then residents should abide by the rules of order.
The board also should have stuck to its policy, followed the agenda, insisted that speakers adhere to the rules and not tolerate their violation. The board has an option to have the rowdy removed or even to adjourn the meeting.
After all, there was no imminent issue. There are decency laws on the books to police the sort of scenarios parents described. Offenders would be punished.
But all of this really boils down to pollutant of politics, to creating a level of fear and misinformation that drives wedges in logic, reason and civility. That was made abundantly clear by one resident who brought out another newly favored fear word: “indoctrination.”
“When will enough be enough?” she said. “If we don’t say no now, what’s next? Critical race theory? Socialism?”
You see where this is going? These issues have been so enflamed by many who fear losing power that we’ve lost much of our ability to be respectful of each other, to be graceful in that effort and to understand that no solution ever fits everyone.
So we hope that you, Ms. Dillard, Mr. Auker and Mr. Simmons, understand this possibility and how powerless you are in addressing it.
The ultimate power is controlled by each adult citizen, a leverage we commend for all: November is coming. We will elect our state leaders. If you want something to be different, show up and vote.