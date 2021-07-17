Beware outlandish protests at school board meetings

Where did that case originate? Why Gloucester County, involving a student born female but who identified as male after his freshman year in high school and legally changed his name and began hormone therapy.

So Burton was right when he said, “If we vote to undo this policy, we are outside the law.”

But that didn’t stop board member Kevin Mills from proposing a motion to do just that, and three of his colleagues were swept up in the furor being created by the crowd and voted with him. We don’t know what they think they were accomplishing other than maybe they just wanted to bring peace.

And we hope this doesn’t happen elsewhere, but these parents and other community members in the room acted oafish, boorish and with a disrespect for civil process that bordered on criminal.

Certainly the public has the right to question the board’s activities and petition for change, but the correct course of action here is to ask the board to place the topic on the agenda. Then residents should abide by the rules of order.

The board also should have stuck to its policy, followed the agenda, insisted that speakers adhere to the rules and not tolerate their violation. The board has an option to have the rowdy removed or even to adjourn the meeting.