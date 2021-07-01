Cannabis culture arrives in Virginia

In any case all that’s in the future – those 2022 referenda, the regulatory process and licensing in 2023 and then the opening of businesses in 2024. The governor we elect this November will be a position to cut the ribbon on the state’s first pot store and then report the first fiscal year worth of cannabis revenues before he leaves office. The safest prediction ever: Whoever that governor is, he’ll be thrilled to be able to count that extra money on the revenue line.

For now, though, some of you will have more immediate concerns: How can you get hold of that ounce of marijuana that you’re now allowed to possess?

Well, you could grow it – assuming you know how to get some seeds. This is one of many parts of the new law that some Republican legislators have concerns with. The Chatham Star-Tribune quoted Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, earlier this year: “We have put the cart before the horse. With what has passed now, as of July 1, you can grow four plants of marijuana in your house. You can collect it but not sell it. Where do you get the plants and the seeds from? You can’t legally buy either in Virginia.”