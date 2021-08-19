Census shows how we change

1. The 9th District and 5th District will have to grow in size. Every locality west of Montgomery County lost population. So did every locality along the North Carolina border west of Suffolk, and so did many of the counties bordering them to the north – the historic heart of Southside. None of this should come as a surprise but it should clarify a question we’ve been asking for a while now (and we’re not alone): Where should the 9th expand? There are really just three options and none of them are particularly appealing. They’re just unappealing in different ways. The 9th already goes up to Alleghany County; it could keep going in that direction, eating into the southern part of the Shenandoah Valley. That starts to create a weird-looking district. It may not be politically gerrymandered – a Republican district would be adding Republican localities – but it wouldn’t exactly be compact. The 9th could push into Southside; it already takes in part of Henry County. It could push up to add Franklin County or east into Pittsylvania County. Again, not particularly compact. Or the 9th, which already includes Salem and part of Roanoke County, could swallow more or maybe all of the Roanoke Valley. That would be compact, but and wouldn’t really change the political character of the district, but it would change the district’s character in other ways – by making a rural district more urban and suburban.