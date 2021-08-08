Does it matter where we work?

Rural areas like the idea of people moving in and bringing their jobs (and their income) with them. That said, there's a big difference between enough remote workers to “save” a region and enough to help. At a micro-level, any number would be enough to help. (That's why West Virginia has launched a program to lure remote workers to three communities -- Lewisburg, Morgantown and Shepherdstown).

And that brings us back to Petersen's unsuccessful amendment: Why should the state care where its workers are, as long as they are working? This is a struggle that is now playing out in many workplaces across the country, as traditionalist-minded corporate chieftains try to reimpose the old world order and workers (rightly) resist. Some jobs need to be in a specific location. But the pandemic has shown us that some don't. Our interests are pretty obvious: It doesn't matter to us whether a state employee is working from an office in downtown Richmond or an apartment in Henrico County but once that precedent is set, maybe some will decide they can do just fine in Henry County. We don't need a wholesale migration of state workers out of the Richmond metro but out here in counties that are losing population, we'll take any we can get. Maybe that's all a false hope, but why foreclose the possibility?