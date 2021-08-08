Does it matter where we work?

A curious thing happened during this week's special session of the General Assembly. Well, maybe many curious things, but this is the one that we're interested in today: At one point, state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, introduced a budget amendment to require all state employees who have been working remotely to return to their offices within 30 days.
That measure eventually was withdrawn – no doubt for lack of support – but he did succeed in getting the state Senate to approve language that directs the Department of Human Resource Management to compile a report on how many state employees are working in their offices and how many are working remotely.
The latter seems both innocuous and proper: As an employer, the state government has every right to know where its employees are. But the original measure, to end remote work, is striking because it would have put Virginia in a place where it's often been before – on the wrong side of history.
Now, an editorial is an opinion, and this is opinion is surely influenced by these facts: Since the pandemic hit in March 2020, many of us have been working remotely, and yet your newspaper continues to arrive on your doorstep (or your email in-box if you subscribe to the e-edition). There are pros and cons to remote work – the lack of sufficient internet service is one big obstacle for many; the ability to better manage child care and our family needs is a big upside for others. If the pandemic has done one good thing for us, it's to usher in The Age of Zoom and what many “big thinkers” had advocated from the beginning, that the internet would bring about “the death of distance” and allow people to live and work anywhere.
That was always the promise to rural areas although it's mostly been a promise that's gone unfulfilled. Instead of flattening the economy, the technological revolution of the past three decades has done just the opposite – concentrate economic opportunity in handful of go-go technopolises. In theory, many Silicon Valley workers could be anywhere. Instead, they're mostly in, well, Silicon Valley. Still, there has been some movement as some remote workers have discovered they can do just fine in smaller communities – like, well, ours. Before the pandemic hit, Roanoke Times business writer Casey Fabris documented how the Roanoke Valley now has the state’s second highest-rate of telecommuting — with 7.3% of the region’s workers setting up shop from home. At that time, that meant 10,500 telecommuters in the Roanoke Valley. For comparison purposes, at the time there were 15,644 workers in manufacturing. That’s big enough to be a real economic sector.
After the pandemic hit, there was some speculation in cities – and hope in rural areas – that remote work might set in motion a major dislocation of workers. “The thrill of city living is gone,” headlined The Boston Globe early in the outbreak. More than a year on, we see now that this hasn't really happened, at least on a major scale. In April, an analysis by CBRE – a Dallas-based commercial real estate services firm – found that relocations out of major metros have been fairly modest (with the exception of three cities). Furthermore, those relocations tended to be short ones – to suburbs or nearby cities. (The three exceptions are New York, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle, all cities that are fantastically expensive). In any case, the Brookings Institute headlined a recent report: “Remote work won't save the heartland.”
Bummer, man.
Rural areas like the idea of people moving in and bringing their jobs (and their income) with them. That said, there's a big difference between enough remote workers to “save” a region and enough to help. At a micro-level, any number would be enough to help. (That's why West Virginia has launched a program to lure remote workers to three communities -- Lewisburg, Morgantown and Shepherdstown).
And that brings us back to Petersen's unsuccessful amendment: Why should the state care where its workers are, as long as they are working? This is a struggle that is now playing out in many workplaces across the country, as traditionalist-minded corporate chieftains try to reimpose the old world order and workers (rightly) resist. Some jobs need to be in a specific location. But the pandemic has shown us that some don't. Our interests are pretty obvious: It doesn't matter to us whether a state employee is working from an office in downtown Richmond or an apartment in Henrico County but once that precedent is set, maybe some will decide they can do just fine in Henry County. We don't need a wholesale migration of state workers out of the Richmond metro but out here in counties that are losing population, we'll take any we can get. Maybe that's all a false hope, but why foreclose the possibility?
Interestingly, the debates over remote work playing out across the country aren't always the traditional ones between labor and management. CNN, which some see as a left-of-center news site, reports that “remote work is bad for the economy” because fewer office workers in downtowns mean less business for the “office-adjacent economy” such as coffee shops and restaurants. This raises an interesting question: Should companies require in-person work because a concentration of office workers helps subsidize other businesses? That doesn't seem a particularly liberal concept.
Meanwhile, Harvard Business Review – which, it's fair to say, isn't exactly a manifesto for the proletariat – advises “don't lose the democratizing effect of remote work.” In particular, the Harvard Business Review says that remote work is good for minority employees because “Black workers face a more negative in-person work environment.” It cites a survey of Black workers that finds “50% reported an increase in feelings of belonging at their organization” by working remotely.
And then there's this curious dimension, as reported by Forbes. We think of those who have refused a vaccine as being conservative, and we tend to think of conservatives as traditionalists. Yet the unvaccinated might actually prefer remote work, Forbes suggests, because some companies are requiring vaccines before allowing people back into their offices. Now, we think everyone eligible to get vaxxed should get vaxxed – it seems to us both the practical and patriotic thing to do. But we'd also like to encourage more remote work because that's potentially good for Southwest and Southside Virginia. It's also curious and complicated. Meanwhile, we're fixing our own coffee.
