Don't misunderstand Patrick & Henry

In the morality play that emerged in the weeks and months following the murder of George Floyd Jr. by a police officer in Minneapolis, when Americans came to face their sins of the past and some of the monuments left standing in their glorification, such reviews were both undervalued and overdue.

We think inward searches about the history of human relations always are helpful. We think examination of how we have reveled at Rebels deserves discussion and action. And we have seen lots of action, much of it appropriate and, yes, again, overdue.

So to ask about our community college’s name was an automatic. If a person had a history of treating badly any segment of society based not on crisis but cruelty, then , yes, that name should be banished from the public celebration.

We understand there were voices on both sides of this conversation. For every Wren Williams, attorney cum candidate who virtually boycotted his role on the board in protest there was a Rev. Tyler Millner, who took to his pulpit and computer to ask why we could not understand the insult this name has become to people of color.