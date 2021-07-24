Don't misunderstand Patrick & Henry

Some might suggest that adding an “&” between “Patrick” and “Henry” in the name of Martinsville’s community college might be a symbolic gesture. And they would appear correct academically, historically and morally – if not politically.
Those who wanted to keep the name of the college as it was, a monument to a great and heroic patriot who also happened to build his personal portfolio on the backs of men and women he claimed to own and not hire are happy that their sentence ends with a different punctuation.
Those who wanted to claim ridiculously that attaching the name to geography and not humanity negated that same heritage and that a hyphen would have reinforced this folly likely were mollified.
And those morally miffed that the state would condone any institution or idol that lionized the legacy of a slave-owner are in fact today not even symbolically pleased.
The nearly 8-month journey from Patrick Henry Community College and to Patrick & Henry Community College was a trek of false starts, irritating concepts and frustrating outcomes brought on by emotions and what we now know to be a “misunderstanding.”
First, it should be noted that the reason the Virginia Community College System wanted institutional names and totems reviewed was appropriate.
In the morality play that emerged in the weeks and months following the murder of George Floyd Jr. by a police officer in Minneapolis, when Americans came to face their sins of the past and some of the monuments left standing in their glorification, such reviews were both undervalued and overdue.
We think inward searches about the history of human relations always are helpful. We think examination of how we have reveled at Rebels deserves discussion and action. And we have seen lots of action, much of it appropriate and, yes, again, overdue.
So to ask about our community college’s name was an automatic. If a person had a history of treating badly any segment of society based not on crisis but cruelty, then , yes, that name should be banished from the public celebration.
We understand there were voices on both sides of this conversation. For every Wren Williams, attorney cum candidate who virtually boycotted his role on the board in protest there was a Rev. Tyler Millner, who took to his pulpit and computer to ask why we could not understand the insult this name has become to people of color.
Frankly we thought all of this was going to end quite differently and much more emotionally than it did. But alas there was a “misunderstanding” about the preferred outcome.
This one emerged just this week, when new P&HCC President Greg Hodges told the school’s board that Craig Herndon, the Virginia Community College System‘s senior vice chancellor for administration, finance and technology, had told him in a phone call that, “’You all are interpreting the request to reconsider as a rejection of the initial request to keep the name as is.’ He said, ‘That is probably not accurate.’ He said, ‘What you were asked to do is to reconsider the name in light of the new policy that frontloads diversity, equity and inclusion, and states to the geographic location.’ He indicated that the information we provided indicates that the college is named for the geographic location.”
Hodges said he told Herndon that being able to keep the names “Patrick” and “Henry” in any manner in the name “has been taken off the table, and Herndon said, ‘That’s not necessarily the case.’”
Read those sentences again, because they diverge from rather directly worded statements from months earlier that rejected the board’s wish to keep the school’s name or possibly add a hyphen, and they had created the strong impression that if the local board didn’t do as asked, the state board would intervene.
But now there was “interpreting” that was “probably not accurate.” These are highly educated people reading and writing all these words. We feel pretty certain that they were written and understood as intended.
No, it’s pretty obvious where the misunderstanding occurred.
That happened on June 30, when Gov. Ralph Northam proclaimed “Patrick Henry Day” in the state, bringing honor and attention to the man who played a glorious and courageous role in the state’s early days, to be sure, but an inglorious role in the way he treated humans in the years thereafter.
And what we had was a terrific conflict of interest in which the governor calls for the celebration of a man whose name his college board had directed be “reviewed” and doubtlessly removed.
Yes, someone misunderstood something here, and it had nothing to do with the local board and its directive and everything to do with face-saving and politically palatable prose.
The best thing that can happen in all of this soul-searching and backside-covering is for the principle to remain in the focus: Slave owners should not be feted or lionized, and the issue is broader than the name of a community college and in fact is related to the geographic names the school portends to celebrate.
If you want to fix this forever, change the names of Patrick and Henry Counties, and throw in Stuart for good measure. And then don’t forget that you did and have a day to honor these men.
Doing so might create a misunderstanding.