Editorial cartoon - March 2
Earlier this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a report loaded with somber sea-level-rise projections for coastal communities. By 2050, Virginia and other states along the Gulf and East Coasts are expected to experience a 1-foot jump, The Times-Dispatch reported. Existing emissions data also suggests there will be 2 feet of sea level rise by the turn of the 22nd century.
If you feel less safe on the roads these days, there’s a reason.
VIRGINIA’S legislators seem to be getting giddy about bringing the newly christened Washington Commanders to the state.
Editorial: ‘Divisive concepts’ debate sends clear message to Virginia teachers, and it’s all for show
Virginia lawmakers turned public school instruction into political performance art on Monday night. And while citizens might not have been watching, rest assured that the commonwealth’s educators were — likely with some mixture of trepidation and abject horror.
A judge has said he will throw out Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times, but that’s unlikely to be the end of it. The former vice presidential candidate is almost certain to appeal, with an eye toward making this a test case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The COVID-19 vaccine will likely stand among the towering scientific achievements of modern history. In the face of a pandemic killing thousands of Americans each week, the rapid development, production and distribution of this marvel saved an untold number of lives. Vaccination remains the proven path to getting through this crisis, and it’s good to see Gov. Glenn Youngkin making a push over ...
At first blush, despite a number of legislative setbacks, it looks like the two-year budget under consideration in the Virginia General Assembly’s 2022 session might actually pick up the long-languishing school construction crisis and run it toward a productive goal, instead of kicking it down the road like an empty soda can.
NDEPENDENCE, Missouri — The half-circle of 13 chairs that framed the statue of President Harry Truman in the heart of the historic Independence Square this past fall was placed there in the days after 13 American soldiers were killed in the attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in late August.
SAYING traditional public schools are “failures” is a popular trope in our community, and around the country. It’s hardly a new idea.