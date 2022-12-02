Editorial: NCI leadership needs more attention from the state

Those who fret that Southside and Southwest Virginia too often get forgotten by lawmakers and state agencies in Richmond surely see those fears realized in the current condition of the New College Institute, founded in Martinsville to help convert that former manufacturing center into a supplier of highly educated and skilled workers.

A three-part investigation by the Martinsville Bulletin in collaboration with Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism Team paints a strange, disturbing vision of an institution far adrift from its original mission to make four-year degree programs readily available to nearby residents, and collecting millions in state funding while running only a skeleton crew’s worth of courses.

One of the many baffling details to emerge is that the Virginia-owned school boasts no fewer than five state lawmakers on its 15-member board — and yet it seems no one has been steering the boat, or at least given little thought to where that boat has arrived.

The board chairman, Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, has done exemplary work in Richmond advocating for K-12 school construction funding in rural and inner city communities. He has served on the NCI board for a decade but in a Nov. 18 meeting appeared taken aback by the results of the investigative report, though determined to stay positive, declaring that the findings will “motivate us to make some great decisions going forward.”

Those great decisions might be better enabled were NCI in sync with the nonprofit foundation created to financially support the school’s programs. Yet relations between the New College Institute and the New College Foundation appear to be deeply dysfunctional, if not outright hostile.

Disconnected from its community

Before we delve deeper, let’s step back further. Only one of the school’s board members, Vice Chair Richard Hall, managing director of Orion Capital and co-founder of Commonwealth Laminating, lives in the Martinsville area. These board members are state-appointed, so this is explicable, if eyebrow-raising.

But then, the school’s previous interim director, Karen Jackson — who served in that “interim” position for more than three years — never lived in Martinsville. New College Foundation Executive Director Kevin DeKoninck doesn’t even live in Virginia.

One can’t help but wonder whether the lack of ties to the community NCI is supposed to benefit significantly contributed to the egregious mission drift.

Jackson, who served as deputy secretary of technology, then secretary of technology, under three Virginia governors, told the NCI board during her final board meeting as director that she had chosen not to subject them to a slideshow trumpeting the school’s major accomplishments during her tenure because there were so many that no one "would want to sit through everything that I had to present.”

In hindsight the dodge becomes darkly hilarious, given that according to the Martinsville Bulletin reports, while salaries and public relations expenses rose under Jackson, actual training courses dwindled, with most of those who took the training attending from outside Martinsville and Henry County. Jackson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for impeding much of what she tried to implement, which is not entirely unreasonable, but apparently not something she wished to discuss publicly with her board.

A curious additional note: the NCI board asked the foundation for funding to keep Jackson on as a consultant, but the foundation refused the request.

It’s unclear exactly when things started to go wrong, but the disparity between money poured in and community service trickled out predates Jackson.

The school’s third executive director, William C. Wampler Jr., stepped into the job in 2012 as he retired from 14 years as a state senator. The Republican from Bristol, in his three and a half years on the job, raised $19.2 million in funding to construct the building where the school is housed, which now stands mostly empty. Wampler also earned a salary of $174,000 that, on his retirement in 2015 at age 55, allowed him to access a much higher pension level than his $18,500 senate salary. On top of that, the New College Foundation supplemented his salary by more than $276,000 plus additional benefits, for a total of at least $450,000 a year.

At the time, the foundation board president justified this as a case of extraordinary pay for extraordinary work, even though the year Wampler retired NCI had only 12 graduates. Some buyer’s remorse seems to be in order.

Get NCI on course

Rewind the clock of years to May 2002, when the sale of Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County to Province Healthcare of Brentwood, Tennessee, generated $150 million that was used to create the Harvest Foundation. That entity would give and still gives millions of dollars in grants to programs in a community devastated as textile factories were shut down, the thousands of high paying jobs they once offered sent to other countries with fewer labor protections.

In 2004, the Harvest Foundation backed then-Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine’s push to open a four-year college in Martinsville — but after the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia produced a report questioning whether such a school was necessary or practical, plans changed to create the New College Institute, which would allow students to take classes run by public and private college partners in pursuit of master's and bachelor's degrees.

In these very pages, in 2011, we wrote of NCI’s potential for “transformation that will help the area reinvent itself.”

In 2016, the Harvest Foundation stopped providing support to NCI, later informing Board Chair Stanley in a letter that “NCI has strayed far from the initial vision and mission.”

Stanley is right to see this call for drastic course correction as an opportunity. NCI could still be transformational, but first it has to transform itself, and that will require leadership from the governor’s office on down to pay much closer attention.