Fairs, meetings need virus plans

If only our vaccination rate in the West Piedmont Health District would be in the responsible levels of about 60% rather than the embarrassingly low 40s, then we wouldn’t be so concerned.

This is even a greater issue in Patrick County, where only 1 in 3 residents are fully vaccinated. That means that 2 of every 3 people who enter the Patrick County Fair easily could contract a very severe case of the virus just by breathing shared air.

Are such entertainment events worth that risk?

Here’s one other major issue: Martinsville and Henry County in about 10 days will have two days of meetings that the public needs to attend, the first open forums to hear leaders their plans for the city’s reversion into a town in Henry County.

There never has been a more important meeting about the future of this area.

We would like thousands to attend, but the venue is the conference facility at the New College Institute, which could handle a couple of hundred if the space were to be crammed.

Maybe that event needs to be rethought as well, to be certain it can provide the most appropriate opportunity for public input.

This is a key moment for leadership. Who will step up and set the safest course of action for the public? Hurry. We’re running out of time, and people are getting sick.