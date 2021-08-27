Fairs, meetings need virus plans

School boards have been through these processes.
So have colleges and universities across the country.
Some businesses and industries have taken their own paths.
We lived this process for more than a year.
And now it’s time for local governments to go through this painstakingly again.
They need to decide anew how to handle the safety of large public events given the accelerating spread of cases of COVID-19 because of the highly virulent and sometimes lethal delta variant.
This is, in some ways, just as urgent a situation as we faced in the spring of 2020. The novel coronavirus has been reborn, and we all are potential hosts to a most unwelcome guest, waiting to leap from person to person.
As Sovah Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan points out: “Every chance we give COVID to infect an individual is a chance for COVID to mutate.”
That means each of us – even those of us who are fully vaccinated – potentially can transmit COVID-19 and serve as an incubator for a spawn that could even be worse than delta.
So that brings us to our more important decision facing true leaders and people who care about the greater public good:
How should we handle large events with lots of possibly infected people comingling unabated?
We are facing that decision imminently in Patrick County, where the popular agricultural fair is scheduled to return after a 1-year hiatus, starting Sept. 14.
Then a week later we have the first Henry County Fair, which officials have been so deftly planning for a glorious run at Martinsville Speedway that ends with the biggest race on the Late Modified Circuit.
Thousands would attend these events. There are rides and concerts and fair food and competitive displays and then the open grandstand for the race.
Yes, much of the activity would be outdoors, but does that provide sufficient and responsible protection against spreading the virus, especially in gatherings where unvaccinated children are encouraged to attend? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the positivity rate in Henry County of 17.61% during the past 7 days. The danger of community spread – 5% is the barrier – is high.
We are seeing what happens with schools. Dozens of cases already reported across the West Piedmont Health District. Hundreds of students and faculty have been in quarantine because they came in contact with those infected with COVID-19, even with masks required. In some parts of Virginia, schools have had to close because of similar situations. High school sports events are being lost to the virus, because of the quarantines required among students.
And yet even as we see the impact from those masked-required classes, we are planning to welcome great numbers of people to government-sanctioned activities without safety plans in place.
Is that the responsible thing to do? We have dozens of new cases every day, and our hospitals are getting crowded again. District health officials are warning of another surge of deaths for this virus.
This is not just a local dilemma – and, yes, this is definitely a choice among bad options – but a problem that has drawn bold action and controversy nationally.
Many colleges and universities – including our own University of Virginia – are requiring students to be vaccinated or to pass health screenings before they can be on campus.
Some businesses are requiring employees to be vaccinated or pass health screenings as a term of employment.
Some establishments require proof of vaccination or health screenings before allowing customers inside their doors and gates. Cruise ships have been particularly aggressive about this step.
So should our upcoming events have similar requirements?
Should you have to show proof of vaccination to get admission? Should there be screening of everyone at the gate? Should masks be required even if the activity is outdoors?
If only our vaccination rate in the West Piedmont Health District would be in the responsible levels of about 60% rather than the embarrassingly low 40s, then we wouldn’t be so concerned.
This is even a greater issue in Patrick County, where only 1 in 3 residents are fully vaccinated. That means that 2 of every 3 people who enter the Patrick County Fair easily could contract a very severe case of the virus just by breathing shared air.
Are such entertainment events worth that risk?
Here’s one other major issue: Martinsville and Henry County in about 10 days will have two days of meetings that the public needs to attend, the first open forums to hear leaders their plans for the city’s reversion into a town in Henry County.
There never has been a more important meeting about the future of this area.
We would like thousands to attend, but the venue is the conference facility at the New College Institute, which could handle a couple of hundred if the space were to be crammed.
Maybe that event needs to be rethought as well, to be certain it can provide the most appropriate opportunity for public input.
This is a key moment for leadership. Who will step up and set the safest course of action for the public? Hurry. We’re running out of time, and people are getting sick.