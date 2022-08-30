 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Federal pot laws need to catch up - For first time in history, more Americans say they use marijuana than tobacco

  • 0

Consider this for an illustration of just how much society has changed in the past few generations: New data shows that, for the first time ever, more Americans use marijuana than tobacco. It’s positive news from a public health standpoint. Whatever the legitimate concerns about the U.S. becoming a pot-head nation, weed is demonstrably safer than cigarettes. Yet federal law continues to treat pot like the dangerous illicit drug that past generations long thought it was. It’s time for that to change.

A study funded by the National Institutes for Health found that marijuana-use and cigarette-use trends have gone in dramatically opposite directions in recent decades. The study found 16% of Americans today use marijuana, more than twice the percentage as in 1999. Almost half of Americans today say they have tried marijuana at some point, compared to about a third who had tried it as of 1999. Reaching back further, to 1969, just 4% of Americans said they had tried pot.

People are also reading…

Cigarette use, meanwhile, is plummeting. Just 11% of Americans say they currently smoke, compared with 23% in 1999 and 40% in 1969.

Perhaps not surprisingly, those overall numbers are driven largely by an even more dramatic divergence of vices among young people, with those of ages 18 to 34 preferring pot to cigarettes by double-digit percentages.

But America’s largely geriatric political leadership still resides far in the past in terms of federal marijuana policy, even as states’ laws increasingly embrace modernity. Missouri and 36 other states have legalized medical marijuana, with 19 states allowing it for recreational use as well. Yet in the eyes of the federal government, it remains a Schedule 1 drug — the most tightly regulated category that includes heroin — under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Which, as the above data illustrates, was a time of far different societal attitudes than today.

The federal government’s answer to this cannabis conundrum has been to continue the federal prohibition on pot while declining to enforce it in states that have legalized it. This solution may be practical, but it undermines the whole concept of federal supremacy. The gun extremists who control Missouri government have been rightly condemned for claiming the state can simply ignore federal firearms laws — yet the only way state legalization of pot works is for the states and the District of Columbia to mutually accept exactly that kind of scenario.

Meanwhile, banks and other institutions that operate under federal laws are put in an untenable situation when it comes to interacting with states’ legalized marijuana industries, given that such interactions are technically federal crimes.

Maintaining a federal contraband law that everyone agrees can be ignored in most of the country fosters disrespect for the law. The solution isn’t complicated: Federal law regarding pot should be updated to reflect where most of America is on the issue today.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Virginia must learn from I-95 disaster

Virginia should consider it fortunate that nobody died when a snowstorm snarled Interstate 95 in January, stranding hundreds of motorists in their cars in a harrowing overnight ordeal. People were hungry and thirsty, in need of medicine or a bathroom, but everyone survived. That’s not to say what happened was a success — far from it — and a report issued this month by the Office of the State ...

Editorial: Hope for mental health hotline

The launch of a nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline in July could mark a major step toward getting a handle on the worsening mental health crisis. But it’s easy to see why medical professionals and mental health advocates are concerned. Will the hotline work effectively once it’s fully operational? Will people in crisis receive the care they need, especially in rural areas? ...

Editorial: Common ground with Cline on Afghanistan

On the first anniversary of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, who represents Roanoke in Congress, posted the following on Twitter: “Biden’s botched giveaway of Afghanistan & the fall of Kabul looks no better today than it did one year ago. Billions of dollars in equipment just gifted to the Taliban, yet no one was held accountable. The country was given away despite Biden’s Generals arguing otherwise. Worse still, 13 American servicemembers were killed & Americans were abandoned to fight for themselves. This could’ve been avoided. Biden’s feckless foreign policy created this debacle & signaled weakness to adversaries like Putin who saw a green light to invade Ukraine.”

Editorial: Afghanistan review needed

The nation pauses today to remember the deadliest moment in last year’s chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan and one of the worst of the war, a suicide bombing that inflicted hundreds of casualties and killed 13 U.S. service members. As Americans reflect on that enormous sacrifice, a new report prepared by House Republicans makes clear that this nation needs a thorough, even-handed and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert