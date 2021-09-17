Follow this lead to fight the virus

The tones were somber but powerful, important and irrepressibly necessary.

If you haven’t seen these 4 minutes of video from Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, please pause and watch them. Listen to what she is saying and heed her wisdom.

This is Sunday morning, and it’s time for your sermon from the pulpit of the chief medical officer in Martinsville and Danville for Sovah Health. That’s who Dr. Gunn-Nolan is.

But if it were up to us, we might add one more title: leader.

We don’t know how Gunn-Nolan got the assignment of speaking for our best interests in our life-and-death struggle against the killer COVID-19. Yet this role seems to have been ceded to her, or perhaps assumed by her as if a directive from Hippocrates.

Someone needs to lead, and no one else is doing much of it.

We’ve cajoled the mayor of Martinsville and the chairs of our boards of supervisors, and we’ve heard some resolutions, which are flowery compilations of the sort of good intentions that form the pathway to you-know-where.