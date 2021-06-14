Here's a suggestion for PHCC's name

As for Patrick Henry, if the school’s name must be changed, then it should be renamed after former Gov. Gerald Baliles. Baliles is one of the few governors since World War II who hasn’t had something named after him. Here’s a way to rectify that. He also grew up in Patrick County, part of the school’s service territory. As governor in the 1980s, Baliles was best known as “the transportation governor,” but his legacy extends far beyond that. Even before the internet, he saw world that was starting to change and wanted to position Virginia to be a participant in that new global economy. In his view, that required a better educated workforce. He pushed for more foreign-language instruction and international studies in the state’s schools. Some saw that as yet another case of a politician meddling in the state’s classroom. But Baliles saw it as part of his drive to make Virginia globally competitive. “If we can find new markets, but we can’t communicate with the people and don’t understand who they are and what motivates them, then we won’t be able to sell [to] them,” he told The Roanoke Times at the time. Baliles sounds even more prescient today.