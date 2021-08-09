How is Rep. Bob Good fighting the virus in his district?

Only in the United States has the virus — and the vaccine to combat it — become so politicized along left-right lines. Great Britain has a conservative government, and it's far more vaccinated than the United States — 70% of the population with at least one dose, versus 58% in the U.S. Canada has a left-of-center government but the main criticism from the Conservative Party leader has been that the government of Justin Trudeau hasn't moved fast enough on vaccines. The provincial leader in Canada who has imposed the strictest lockdowns is also one of the most conservative — Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has often been called the Donald Trump of Canada. In fact, there are lots of countries with conservative governments that have better vaccination rates than the United States — Singapore is at 76% of the total population, Chile is at 73%, Norway is at 67%, Israel is at 64%. It's worth asking why American conservatives — more precisely, only some American conservatives — are so out of step. After a while, if you see conservative parties around the world taking strong actions to combat the virus and push vaccines, then we must conclude those American conservatives — such as Good — who do not are not really conservatives at all, but something else.