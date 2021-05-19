Infrastructure plan could benefit Martinsville, Henry County

During last year’s presidential campaign, we reviewed the rural economy plans from each of the candidates and found Joe Biden’s to be one of the thinnest and least inspiring.
For what it’s worth, the most detailed plan came from Pete Buttigieg, now Biden’s secretary of transportation.
Ideology seemed to have little to do with this: On the right, then-President Donald Trump did nothing to try to build a new economy in rural America in the wake of an historic economic transition that is draining the heartland of people and jobs while metro areas mostly along the coasts prosper like never before. On the contrary, Trump tried to eliminate funding for some of the agencies most closely connected with rural economic development, such as the Appalachian Regional Commission. He seemed more content to play rural America for cultural tropes than deal with the hard economic challenges. On the other hand, Bernie Sanders on the left didn’t show much enthusiasm for, or interest in, the task, either.
So count us quite surprised now to see just how energetically Biden is moving to address what economists have called “the great divergence” between rural and urban America or what might be better called “the great disconnect.” Once, when urban American prospered, some of that prosperity eventually found its way to rural America — as factories roared in the Midwest, coal mines boomed in Appalachia to feed those furnaces. But now we see head-spinning growth in some tech capitals, but Silicon Valley isn’t buying algorithms put together in Danville.
A few weeks ago, we looked at Biden’s $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan and how a surprising amount of that was pegged to projects that would specifically help rural communities — many of them with a specific focus on coal country, such as $16 billion for cleaning up abandoned mine sites that would have the effect of creating new sites for industry in a topographically challenged part of the country. This is not something we expected given the original flimsiness of Biden's rural economy platform.
Since then there’s been a flurry of other reporting from news sites digging into the plan. Politico marveled that “Biden takes on Dems’ ‘Mission Impossible’: Revitalizing coal country.” It suggested that Democrats might have had an epiphany when it comes to understanding that the transition away from fossil fuels puts a lot of communities in a greater economic bind than they were in before. (This epiphany seems confined to Washington; we notice General Assembly Democrats in Richmond this year were eager to retire coal tax credits and offer nothing more in return than a study.) In any case, Politico cited how a Republican senator from Wyoming criticized Biden’s ban on oil and gas leasing on federal lands and offered an amendment to provide funding for schools in the communities hardest hit by that change. John Barrasso saw this as a “poison pill” that would embarrass Democrats; instead, Democrats voted for it. (Again, quite different from many Democrats in Richmond who voted for the Virginia’s Clean Economy Act without any assurances for coal country.) Politico ticked off a number of programs in the infrastructure bill that are aimed at coal country — economic development grants and the like — but then added “Democratic officials and the Biden administration still have trouble getting their minds around how expensive aid will be to salvage Appalachian towns.”
In any event, there is certainly more talk coming out of Washington about how to build a new economy in coal country than there's ever been before. The White House recently released new details on its infrastructure plan, although “details” is a loose term. These are more headline items but they do give us some insight in Biden's thinking, which seems to be that a lot of green energy jobs can be directed to rural America through grants and tax incentives. There’s $14 billion for “distressed and disadvantaged communities” — Appalachia gets a specific mention — with some unspecified portion for “retooling … idled factories.” Of course, having a retooled factory doesn’t mean a thing if there’s not a company willing to invest in that factory and that community but it's a start.
Biden is counting on renewable energy to be the driving force behind filling those retooled "idle factories." Renewable energy is certainly a driver of new jobs — solar jobs, in particular, count as one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Biden devoted part of his address to Congress about how climate change should really mean "jobs, jobs, jobs" — on the plus side, not the negative side. He talked about how blades for wind turbines should be made in Pittsburgh — both parties love a rhetorical reference to Pittsburgh — and not Beijing.
All that's great, but we don't live in a state-run economy. The private sector hasn't shown much interest in coal country. How will Biden change that? Ultimately, he can't, but his administration has shown remarkable interest in making infrastructure investments in coal country that would make it more appealing to investors. The administration recently announced that it had identified more than $38 billion "in existing resources" that "could be accessed by energy communities for infrastructure, environmental remediation, union job creation, and community revitalization efforts." That's a phenomenal amount of money that the Trump administration left on the table, so to speak, which raises the question of why his administration didn't try harder to help those communities. After all, coal country voted for him by thunderous margins. Politically, Biden owes nothing to coal country, yet in his first 100 days he just found $38 billion in loose change in the seat cushions of the federal government that can be directed to coal country.
That same report also identified the 25 communities most in need of federal assistance. Southern West Virginia was first, eastern Kentucky was second, the Wheeling, West Virginia area third. Fourth was Southwest Virginia, which it curiously described as stretching all the way from traditional coal country to Martinsville and Henry County. Even if there's no infrastructure plan, and there's nothing more than that $38 billion, it seems clear a lot of money will be available to Southwest Virginia that hasn't been available before. What are localities there doing to position themselves to take advantage of that, and use those funds wisely?
THE ROANOKE TIMES