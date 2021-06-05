It's time for our leaders take a shot at vaccination rates

Now we will give credit where credit is due: You’ve had your shot – at least we were told you have – and that’s a great example. Such moments are important. We wish more of our state and national leaders and influencers – those who have a stage and a microphone – would exemplify and amplify that moral cause.

We also realize that you, as individuals, aren’t really all that powerful. You were elected by your peers to lead them and run their meetings, not really by the public in the way that a governor or president is. You don’t have authority, but you certainly have moral culpability.

We see leadership in many local communities emerging from medical groups, which is expected. How in the world would a medical employee not be vaccinated? That should be a term of employment.

We see nonprofit organizations taking charge. PATHS has been wonderfully strong in leading vaccine distribution across the region with both its mobile clinic and events. Others have staged drive-thru shots at churches, community centers and in plain old parking lots.

The school systems have staged clinics, helped share information with families about vaccinating their kids and, if the timing had been better in the expansion of the virus to more teens, they probably would’ve done even more.