Needed school construction continues to be forgotten

We’ve asked before: When did Democrats — specifically the House Democratic leadership, since both measures passed the Senate with bipartisan support — become so aggressively opposed to better schools, particularly in rural and central-city Virginia, the two places that have the most difficulty funding school construction?

We have often pointed out that once it was liberal Democrat from Northern Virginia — Francis Pickens Miller in 1949 — who campaigned for governor on a platform of state aid for school construction. He lost but came close enough to winning the Democratic nomination that the conservative Democrats who ran the General Assembly then felt spooked into providing $75 million for new schools, which set off a wave of school construction across the state in the 1950s. That example — while instructive — is also so far in the past that it may no longer seem relevant, so here’s a more recent one. In 1998 — the last cycle in which Democrats had any control of the House of Delegates until the current term — it was Democrats who made state funding for school construction their signature issue. More notably, it was Democrats from Northern Virginia who were often the most vocal in support.

We ask again: What happened?