New questions for new GOP ticket

We now have a Republican ticket for this November’s statewide elections. We also have plenty of questions as we await the outcome of the Democratic primary, so let’s have at ‘em
1. How much will the Republicans’ choice for governor influence the Democrats’ choice for governor? By nominating the super-wealthy Glenn Youngkin for governor, Republicans may have boosted the already-good chances of Terry McAuliffe on the Democratic side. Now that Democrats know they face a candidate who can self-fund his own campaign on a level Virginia has never seen, Democrats may feel pressure to make sure they can match that – and McAuliffe is clearly the party’s fund-raising champion.
On the other hand, Youngkin’s nomination might also have the effect of boosting any of McAuliffe’s four challengers – Lee Carter, Justin Fairfax, Jennifer Carroll Foy and Jennifer McClellan. Youngkin has the potential – key word, potential – to win back some of the suburban voters who have defected to Democrats in recent elections. The prospect of a return to “normal” – with a low turn-out off-year election – further helps Republican chances. If that’s the case, Democrats need to make sure their turn-out stays high. The establishment, business-friendly McAuliffe may hold a commanding lead in the polls but he doesn’t excite certain left-leaning factions of the Democratic Party. Foy has already tried to make use of this by circulating a story from Politico that said, “Many Republicans were eager to have another crack at McAuliffe . . . believing him to be a well-defined candidate who won’t animate the Democratic base.” More progressive factions may now push harder for someone other than McAuliffe, although the clock is ticking for them to unite around a single candidate – and ballots are already being cast.
2. How much will the Republican down-ballot nominations influence the Democrats? By nominating a Black woman and Jamaican immigrant (Winsome Sears) for lieutenant governor and the son of a Cuban immigrant (Jason Miyares) for attorney general, Republicans have just nominated the most diverse ticket ever on a Virginia ballot. Democrats will not be able to match that unless they throw overboard either McAuliffe or incumbent Mark Herring, who is seeking re-nomination for attorney general. Even before the Republican convention, the Democratic establishment has rallied behind Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor. Now that they’ve seen Republicans nominate a woman Democrats may feel even more urgency now to nominate a woman of their own. That might boost Ayala but might also help the other female candidate in the six-way Democratic contest for lieutenant governor – Andria McClellan. Democrats face several complications here. First, the latest polls show Sam Rasoul of Roanoke pulling away. His nomination would give Democrats diversity in another way – first Muslim for statewide office, son of Palestinian immigrants, a candidate from west of the Blue Ridge – but would also result in an all-male ticket (assuming McAuliffe is the gubernatorial nominee). A second catch: A McAuliffe-Ayala-Herring ticket would be an all-Northern Virginia ticket. Not since Republicans in 1961 – prehistoric times – has a party nominated a ticket comprised entirely of candidates from a single region. The Democratic solution to one problem (the desire to put a woman and a woman of color on the ticket) creates another. A third catch: As we’ve pointed out before, many votes have already been cast.
3. What year is this? It seems like 2021, but Democrats (at least under McAuliffe) will try to make it 1973, and Republicans will try to make it 2001. Here’s what we mean: McAuliffe is trying to do what only one other former governor has done, Mills Godwin in 1973. That year, Republicans lured Godwin out of retirement (let’s set aside the party-switching) as their best hope to keep the liberal populist Henry Howell for being elected governor. If the race is McAuliffe vs. Youngkin, we will see some version of 1973 in reverse, with McAuliffe, the known quantity, presenting himself as the only thing keeping a dangerous candidate from becoming governor. Whether Youngkin really is dangerous depends on your political point of view, of course, but that’s how Democrats will paint him.
Republicans, meanwhile, hope Youngkin will be their Mark Warner (although they’d never put it that way). In 2001, Democrats who had been out-of-power for two terms nominated a wealthy businessman for governor. Warner won, and went on to become the state’s most popular politician, and set in motion a Democratic renaissance. Warner appealed to suburban voters who once thought the party was too liberal; the question for 2021 is whether Youngkin can appeal to suburban voters who have come to view his party as too conservative.
4. How unknown is Youngkin? Here’s a modern-day measure: He doesn’t have a Wikipedia entry yet.
5. When will we hear from Taylor Swift? She likely has some things to say about Youngkin, and they’re probably not very favorable. Why Taylor Swift? In 2019, the Carlyle Group (the private equity firm where Youngkin was co-CEO) financed Ithaca Holdings’ purchase of Big Machine Records. That meant music producer Scott Braun controlled Swift’s early catalog. We won’t get into the dispute that Swift has with Braun, other than to say she has no use for him. Disputes between musicians and music producers are nothing new; what’s new is that the media-savvy Swift took to social media to bring the Carlyle Group into the mix. “I’m especially asking for help from The Carlyle Group, who put up the money for the sale of my music to these two men [Braun and Scott Borchetta],” she wrote.
The New York Times wrote about how unusual it was for private equity firm to get dragged into something like this: “The public callout also got the attention of Carlyle, one of the world’s biggest private equity firms, which moved quickly to encourage a deal between the two sides and urged Mr. Braun to reach out to Ms. Swift.” That deal didn’t happen, so Swift re-recorded her 2008 album “Fearless” – so that she would control the rights to it – and is now re-recording others, which will devalue the Carlyle investment. At some point Democrats will surely ask the question: If Youngkin was so great at business, why couldn’t he negotiate a settlement between Swift and Big Machine? And if he couldn’t do that, how can he hope to work with rival factions in the General Assembly? And will Swift, who endorsed Biden in 2020, show up in Virginia to campaign against Youngkin?