One candidate's far-out idea

Is any of this, well, real? Are we really going to be traveling in vacuum tubes? Guess we’ll know in a few years. It all sounds kind of ridiculous, but so did air travel up until 1903. Doran says Virginia needs to prepare for it now. One big question, of course, is who’s going to pay for all this? We can barely pay for the roads we have now. The Concorde proved that supersonic air travel was possible. It also proved that supersonic air travel was too expensive to be commercially viable. Doran doesn’t really have an answer for that, other than to turn to the federal government. “It is the job of a governor to try and capture as many federal dollars as possible if they have been allocated by Congress,” he tells us via email. “To do otherwise would be malpractice. I do not like a big-spending Congress, but if the money is available it would be my job to have a plan to get those dollars.”