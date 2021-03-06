OUR VIEW: Find your path to a vaccine

What is encouraging for all of us is that more and more vaccine is flowing in. There are now three approved by the FDA. President Joe Biden says that by May there would be an available dose for every American adult.

That’s heady stuff, and you understand why some health officials seem almost giddy. With so much record-setting death and so many spiking cases this year, the ability to tout good news creates a euphoria.

A caution for all: Don’t let that glow of fewer cases and fewer positive tests make you think going full-open Texas or Mississippi is smart. It’s not. It's questionable at best. Even West Virginia got that. So wear your mask, avoid mass gatherings and wash your hands a lot. Those are required whether you have had the vaccine or not.

And even with more available, not enough of us have had our dose. Even as some 2 million are being inoculated every day, here are the real data for where we live: Some 83.5% of Virginians have not had at least one shot. Some 91% are not fully vaccinated.

In the West Piedmont Health District, there are 85% of us who have not had at least one shot, and 94% are not close to fully vaccinated.