OUR VIEW: Getting a shot is a price for our freedom

COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone 16 and older these days. Soon that age will be lowered to, well, everyone. That’s a really beautiful thing.

Doses are flowing into the region, and what we want to see is that our residents flowing to vaccination sites to get their shots and eradicate this blight of our lives.

But what are we seeing and hearing?

That in some areas vaccine is not being requested at the same rate that it was, that some are opting not to get vaccinated.

Surely we aren’t hearing this correctly.

Because we can’t really understand that thought process. Sure, there are a very, very few of us who have allergic issues that must be considered. Maybe you know someone. Maybe 1 in 100 of us.

But not the other 99, and right now, more than two thirds of us haven’t gotten our first shots.

And we want to know why you are avoiding this. Your neighbors want to know why. Your elderly relatives want to know why.

Yes, for some there are post-second-shot hints at what COVID-19 can deliver. If you are among those of us who have suffered for 24 hours after the shot, blessings.