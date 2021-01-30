OUR VIEW: Martinsville City Council must discuss all elements of reversion in public

We aren’t sure why the Martinsville City Council wants to keep you in the dark about important information regarding reversion. We aren’t even sure who decided to keep you in the dark.
But we do know that’s the byproduct of a scenario that played out at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
And it’s clear you, as citizens, aren’t getting the full benefit of all financial analysis regarding the city’s decision and ongoing action to revert to being a town in Henry County.
In case you didn’t read the account or watch the meeting on television, here’s the summary of what evolved:
Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley drafted a report that analyzed the tax implications of reversion, particularly on businesses, which, she showed, may pay higher taxes and have fewer benefits after reversion – and thus less reason to operate within the city limits and, more importantly, Uptown Martinsville.
Her report, which she said was constructed from public records, was clear and concise and terribly relevant to this decision, which council adopted in late 2019 and next will be considered by a state board in March.
During the council meeting there was a detailed presentation by the attorney the city has hired to handle this process in which he outlined progress and next steps that could lead to this transformation occurring in July 2022.
But the attorney didn’t mention Easley’s analysis, and neither did anyone else until the newest council member, Tammy Pearson, who just happens to be a small business owner, suggested that a full analysis should be aired in public.
Easley is a supporter of this, believes it to be the correct course, and she wanted that to happen, but she was required to present the report in the council’s closed session. And if Pearson argued or moved in that session to take this report public, then she had no support.
And we wonder why.
Why wasn’t this information introduced in open session? Easley had presented a similar analysis in early January 2020. Why was that report public and this one not?
If you recall, in that first report Easley stated that the financial picture of the city was not nearly as dire as council members were portraying it in considering reversion, and she questioned whether that entire step even was necessary or appropriate.
And now her second report curiously is being kept quiet? Hmmmm.
Well, it was quiet, that is, until Easley, a constitutionally elected official and not an employee of the city, did her public duty and released the report to the Bulletin and other media, so you can read what she thinks are important factors that should be considered.
We certainly agree that this information should be discussed by the full council and that its members should answer questions about it. That this isn’t happening raises significant questions about council’s motives to merge into the county.
We asked why this report was not made public.
Mayor Kathy Lawson and City Attorney Eric Monday would answer only by saying they are not allowed to discuss matters that are discussed in closed session.
Actually, Monday only was asked because he would advise council members on their actions. We don’t really care what he thinks about the report, because he isn’t elected.
No, this falls on the shoulders of Lawson, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles and council members Chad Martin and Danny Turner.
They are the people you elected to make decisions about your community and its future and to represent your needs and share with you information you need to know.
You don’t get a voice in reversion directly. This isn’t a public referendum in which you vote yea or nay. You did that at the ballot box when you listened to candidates’ perspectives and ceded your judgment.
But each council member is beholding to be honest with you, and withholding Easley’s report is far from that goal.
Let’s consider three overriding issues here:
- There is no legal reason to keep quiet Easley’s report. The information is in the public domain and subject to open records laws. You can look it up.
- Do you think business owners in Martinsville might want to have frank and open discussions with council members about what the future holds? Because businesses coalesce to build an economy, and changes that jeopardize the status of one might in fact jeopardize all?
- And, finally, do you think this report could provide important information for Henry County to use in arguing against reversion? The county is not a fan and has tried several times to thwart this decision or at least make it a public referendum. Do you think the county’s representatives might add these questions during hearings before the Commission on Local Government, which are scheduled for March 22-24?
Maybe or maybe not, but we think the middle point ultimately is the most important.
If you are a resident or business owner in Martinsville, you have the right to know every little digit and fact that will play out in reversion. Your safety, your personal finances, your children’s education and your future opportunities are very much tied up in this decision.
And council members should discuss none of that in the dark.