OUR VIEW: Martinsville City Council must discuss all elements of reversion in public

And now her second report curiously is being kept quiet? Hmmmm.

Well, it was quiet, that is, until Easley, a constitutionally elected official and not an employee of the city, did her public duty and released the report to the Bulletin and other media, so you can read what she thinks are important factors that should be considered.

We certainly agree that this information should be discussed by the full council and that its members should answer questions about it. That this isn’t happening raises significant questions about council’s motives to merge into the county.

We asked why this report was not made public.

Mayor Kathy Lawson and City Attorney Eric Monday would answer only by saying they are not allowed to discuss matters that are discussed in closed session.

Actually, Monday only was asked because he would advise council members on their actions. We don’t really care what he thinks about the report, because he isn’t elected.

No, this falls on the shoulders of Lawson, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles and council members Chad Martin and Danny Turner.