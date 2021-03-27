OUR VIEW: Some logic emerges in Martinsville's reversion plan

How these conversations have been staged, whose lips were moving and how they were not being done in the public light are arguments that will come, but nevertheless the body that would recommend reversion, the Commission on Local Government, told us that those law firms jointly had asked for an 85-day delay in the process. The commission, which appears none too eager to get involved in an ugly argument, on Thursday granted that delay.

But – and we are in the journalistic sense “burying the news” here – the reason for that delay was the most important aspect:

The two sides will enter mediation for two days in late April and attempt to work out their differences.

We have many questions about this that go beyond when and how this slice of logic was extracted from the pie of politics we usually are force fed.

But pause for the moment of another wonder: wow! Political factions actually are taking steps that sound sensible and plausible. (Are you listening, Washington? This sounds like jointly trying to do the right thing, which you guys almost never do together.)

But back to our wonder gears: