OUR VIEW: Some logic emerges in Martinsville's reversion plan

We take a step away from our usual Sunday sermons on COVID-19 and wearing masks and being vaccinated and wearing masks some more – a recurring requirement until this darned virus is scrubbed from our everyday existence – to talk about another subject that could disrupt our lives in ways we might not expect: reversion.
In case you’ve missed the news – or not been listening for the past several years – the city of Martinsville plans to “revert,” or give up that designation and become a town in Henry County. That means Martinsville would have no more influence than, say, Ridgeway when it comes to most of the topics that determine residents’ lives: education and safety and how much our share costs.
As most of us recall, Martinsville has wrestled with this topic for decades and pushed the on-off switch on its engine more than once. The leaders in Henry County never have been happy with this idea – they see an expensive expansion of their own government and services – and have tried at various times to thwart it or defeat it.
But Martinsville appears serious since City Council’s vote in November 2019 to start the process toward reversion. What we thought was a methodical march through governmental dithering that would rise to the fore with presentations and hearings this past week, suddenly feels different.
We learned on Monday that both governments, working through outside counsel – when we type those words, we always hear cash registers ringing -- have been doing some “talking.”
How these conversations have been staged, whose lips were moving and how they were not being done in the public light are arguments that will come, but nevertheless the body that would recommend reversion, the Commission on Local Government, told us that those law firms jointly had asked for an 85-day delay in the process. The commission, which appears none too eager to get involved in an ugly argument, on Thursday granted that delay.
But – and we are in the journalistic sense “burying the news” here – the reason for that delay was the most important aspect:
The two sides will enter mediation for two days in late April and attempt to work out their differences.
We have many questions about this that go beyond when and how this slice of logic was extracted from the pie of politics we usually are force fed.
But pause for the moment of another wonder: wow! Political factions actually are taking steps that sound sensible and plausible. (Are you listening, Washington? This sounds like jointly trying to do the right thing, which you guys almost never do together.)
But back to our wonder gears:
We wonder how a mediation will work? Who will be calling balls and strikes? What issues will be tackled? Everything from whose name is on letterhead to how much will our taxes go up? Or will this only be about headline topics?
Let’s face it, this whole reversion revolution really boils down to a few essentials:
Can the school districts be merged into one meaningful and fair structure that actually improves public education for all in a balanced environment?
Do we need two sets of courts to process people who too often are arrested in multiple jurisdictions as it is?
Are there systems and services that can be merged into a single economical model – think registrations and licenses and regular payments – without a huge disruption for the citizenry?
Is there a way for the unencumbered town of Martinsville to avoid annexing the tax base out of Henry County (the very fact that this is easier as a town than a city befuddles us anyway)?
And, finally, is there a balanced way to pay for this that ensures that one taxpayer isn’t penalized heavily to provide more services for another?
Set aside, too, whether any of this even is required of the city. As Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley has told us, the financial picture isn’t nearly as bleak as some have tried to portray it. The only real lingering issue is that the city’s taxpayers are aging and not being replaced by young people who will enroot within the city limits as we know them.
No, we don’t know the answers to many of those questions, but we know two answers that are in need of no question:
• Talking and mediating are really good ideas in the long run.
• Every syllable should be uttered before a live studio audience made up of the public.
Eventually the CLG will have a public hearing, we know. That’s a required step in the process when our neighbors can stand up and ask questions and demand answers.
But, for now, we want to have a ringside seat at the hooks and haymakers and, hopefully, handshakes and hugs (masks required) are delivered.
Put these sessions in a large room, broadcast them on social media and allow residents to see the residuals.
Nothing could help us all be more informed, and this could go a long way toward helping the final decision be more palatable.
So today’s final reminders: Wear your mask, get vaccinated and pay attention to reversion.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.