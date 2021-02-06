OUR VIEW: The truest lesson of Black History Month

The pandemic will deter that celebration somewhat this year. We won’t be able to gather for those presentations, although organizers are trying their best to keep up the spirit and offer their options in new and unique ways. How do you think Frederick Douglass or Harriett Tubman would have reacted to appearing on Zoom?

But half a century after Rosa Parks took her seat on that bus and declined to move when ordered to do so, how much have we actually learned from that moment and used that lesson to advance society to a more perfect union of our multiple cultures?

In 2021, if we use this annual celebration to review what we have learned in the past year about how our communities have embraced the Black culture and show they appreciate the journey from the days of slavery, here’s what we know:

Too many of us haven’t come nearly as far as we should have.

What we have known in the past as random and ridiculous acts of violence against people of color became an all too vivid recurrence in full and embarrassing public spectacle in 2020.