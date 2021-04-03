OUR VIEW: This Easter lets focus on greater good

In the spirit of Easter, which is the celebration of ultimate sacrifice for a greater good, we offer a suggestion: Let’s be kind to each other and listen to each other.

We as people appear to have lost that ability, deafened by the noise of influence, silenced by a tongue-tourniquet of frustration and fomentation.

There simply is a lot of anger in the world, and in our experience anger is a byproduct not of someone else’s behavior but by our own inability to deal with our personal limitations, or lack of insight, our own frailties.

We can’t make our point adequately, so we get mad at someone else. That old metaphor, when you point your finger at someone, there always are four pointing back at you, never has seemed more apt.

We wonder, though, why everyone gets so angry.

Why do we feel the need to condemn and insult and name-call? Why is our first response typically “no” rather than “why” or “how”? Why do we define ourselves so often not by what we know and think but the labels we apply to each other?