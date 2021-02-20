OUR VIEW: Vaccination is of ultimate importance

To the point of communicating well, let’s be very clear about that latter issue:

To oppose vaccination for the coronavirus is an incomprehensible insensitivity. It’s the same attitude as those who won’t wear masks – a lack of caring for each other and the greater good of the community – and those who don’t even believe there is a pandemic – why that would be, we can’t even fathom.

Likely by the time you read this, a half-million Americans will have died from this disease. If you think it doesn’t exist, please don’t get in the way of people who want to avoid its spread.

And people in leadership need to make sure their myopic minions get the message. Our leaders must be examples of best practice. That’s every elected leader – hear us, Ronald Scearce? -- every minister, every teacher – anyone in a position of significant influence.

Getting vaccinated is a moral obligation that comes with your job. Do it for the greater good. Tithe the altar of Q-anon on another issue.

Because wiping out the pandemic and getting back to normal is incumbent on getting the nation vaccinated.