OUR VIEW: Vaccine numbers and process don't add up

My Word writer Jim Pence, a minister, in Friday’s Martinsville Bulletin pointed out that people registering with VDH to get the vaccine were finding that the hospital was posting clinics on its website, and those who noticed were able to take advantage and get a reservation for vaccination, such as the hundreds at various events across the hospital’s markets.

And here is Pence’s point: “The health department says there will be no skipping the line to get a shot, but it seems to me that if you are on the list and then you can call these available clinics and get an appointment, you do skip the line to get your shot earlier.”

We have heard of people going to pharmacies and doing this as well, and we can’t really fault someone who is aware of an opportunity for seizing it.

But we can fault everyone for lack of transparency about the possibility.

Just like their slow-handling of the data caused confusion, officials need to be very public about how residents might get access to the vaccine and any pathway possible.

We know it’s impossible that everyone be updated frequently about where they stand. This isn’t Baskin-Robbins and with your number popping up, but better communication can sweeten the process for the hungry masses.

And, hopefully, that letter writer won’t file suit.