Patrick Henry Community College's board wants to punctuate its decision on name

Oh, wait, Gen. J.E.B. Stuart fought in the Civil War to defend slavery, and Joseph Martin was, well, a slave owner, too. Yes, we know everyone from those Colonial days had slaves, but just because everyone else is treating human beings like animals doesn’t mean you have to do it, too.

Never mind that slavery caused a war in which Americans fought and killed Americans, about 620,000 of them, with nearly half of them dying while fighting for the right to keep people in bondage.

“Red and yellow black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.”

Reinforcing a legacy of slavery surely doesn’t live up to that standard.

Now to be fair, we see clearly what PHCC’s board is doing here. Board members absolutely don’t want to change the name and don’t think they should have to do so. They utter references to the political dog whistle “cancel culture,” which is that defensive diatribe employed by people who for some reason don’t want to practice compassion and grace.