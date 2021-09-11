Questions remain about Martinsville's reversion

We know a bit more this week about Martinsville’s plan to revert from a city to a town in Henry County. But there are some things we likely never will know.

After two days – more like three, when you consider how late into the evening Wednesday’s public hearing went – of chatter, the insights were many, the questions were many and the opinions about how good an idea this is were hardly mini.

The attorneys hired by the city and county should be commended. They have done a thorough job and pieced together documents that appear to address the most tangible issues of process, facilities and structure.

What these documents surely are missing, though, is the blood, sweat and tears of the people affected by them. Not so many of those people appear as eager to get this done.

Of course, if you live and work in or manage the county, you feel likely feel like a cow who doesn’t want to move but is being pulled from one end and kicked from the other to pass through a barrier from today to tomorrow. You probably just hope you aren’t being led to slaughter.