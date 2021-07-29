Raise your mask or your sleeve?

It’s time to pull out that mask again. It’s time to launder it, stretch it and pull it over our ears, above our noses and below our chins. It’s time to hide our faces, but our smiles have been gone for weeks now.
There were nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day diagnosed in Virginia last week. The daily total eclipsed 1,000 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and there have been at least 1,000 cases a day every day since.
That’s right. Our month started with everyone joyous about pushing back the pandemic, about events being scheduled and crowds being assembled and smiles being seen again. It ended with the frown of another surge of cases.
Talk about coming in like a lamb and going out like a lion. Oh, wait, that’s March – as in March 2020. That’s about what we’ve seen in the last half of July, a March 2020 redux.
Some of this can be blamed on the virulent and deadly spread of the delta variant, which killed millions in India. We knew it was on its way, but we weren’t prepared. Pardon our stating the obvious.
Because the biggest reason we are back to needing masks is our neighbors who wouldn’t do the right thing and be vaccinated.
Don’t give us the “freedom” sermon. Don’t tell us this is a political ploy to control you. Don’t make us laugh with microchips and magnetism and experiments and all the other hooey we hear. Don’t say you will take your chances, that you never get sick.
We don’t want to hear it. If you aren’t vaccinated, you are sabotaging public health with your diffidence. Our spread of cases – and for sure the hospitalizations and deaths – are almost entirely among the unvaccinated.
You may not think the vaccine helps when it comes to the delta variant, but you would be wrong. Vaccinated people who may be infected by the variant generally have milder cases and better outcomes.
Pfizer now is saying that a possible third dose of its vaccine might even make the defense more secure. But we won’t belabor that. The main thing is to get the first darned vaccination.
But so many of us haven’t. And we grow weary of typing the percentages and the vaccination rates and telling you exactly how you can end this pandemic. Do you like seeing people get sick and die, because that’s what is happening? We only can pray it won’t be you.
The delta variant is taking a slow but steady toehold in our health district – 14% more cases of variants in just the past week – and we fear that toehold will kick our unvaccinated hind ends into shutdowns, closings and cancellations.
We had to shake our heads a few weeks ago when some residents in Patrick County – one of the least-vaccinated and most vulnerable localities in Virginia – said they wouldn’t tell us why they weren’t getting vaccinated because they didn’t think we would portray their reasons accurately.
That’s a shroud, because the plausible answers are very simple and require no filter that might be misconstrued. Choose one here:
- I have a religious objection to getting vaccinated against any disease.
- I have a diagnosed health condition that my doctor says may make the vaccine dangerous to me.
- I’m Black, and my ancestors were subject to heinous government scientific experimentations that make me untrusting.
Which reason did you choose? We think it’s the full spectrum.
So we hold you accountable for your inaction – after all, only about 119 shots of any kind are being distributed each day in the health district – but we also hold our community leaders responsible for their passivity.
When was the last time you saw your local elected leader or minister stand up and tell you to get vaccinated and explain why you must? That’s especially important among reluctant African Americans who look to ministers as beacons for their actions, not that we all shouldn’t.
If you are responsible for school-aged students and eager to get them back into classrooms, you likely this week will hear from your school district about what it will require or recommend to do so safely.
Are you ready for that? Because if it were up to us, no eligible student or teacher unvaccinated against COVID-19 would darken a classroom door. Why would this be different than typhoid and diphtheria?
We also would require masks, and we suspect that at least some of the schools will, too. It’s a minor commitment to safety, and maybe you didn’t notice, but there have been a greater number of infections in our health district among people 19 and younger than those 80 and older. Like 55% more.
Yes, a mask would slow the spread of the virus and protect those not yet eligible for vaccination, but there’s one thing it won’t do: It won’t mask our disgust with those who don’t care about the greater good. You might not like hearing those words, but you may detest the next thing you hear even more: the lock turning on places you want to go.