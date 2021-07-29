Raise your mask or your sleeve?

We don’t want to hear it. If you aren’t vaccinated, you are sabotaging public health with your diffidence. Our spread of cases – and for sure the hospitalizations and deaths – are almost entirely among the unvaccinated.

You may not think the vaccine helps when it comes to the delta variant, but you would be wrong. Vaccinated people who may be infected by the variant generally have milder cases and better outcomes.

Pfizer now is saying that a possible third dose of its vaccine might even make the defense more secure. But we won’t belabor that. The main thing is to get the first darned vaccination.

But so many of us haven’t. And we grow weary of typing the percentages and the vaccination rates and telling you exactly how you can end this pandemic. Do you like seeing people get sick and die, because that’s what is happening? We only can pray it won’t be you.

The delta variant is taking a slow but steady toehold in our health district – 14% more cases of variants in just the past week – and we fear that toehold will kick our unvaccinated hind ends into shutdowns, closings and cancellations.