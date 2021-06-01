Rasoul's faith is not a factor

This may not help Rasoul in a Democratic primary, but many Republican legislators like him. They tell privately us that behind the scenes he’s exactly what you see in public — friendly, honest and willing to buck his own party leadership when principle leads him in a different direction, as it did with redistricting. We’ll also point out that Rasoul is one of the few Democrats of stature who has consistently made the case that his party needs to pay more attention to rural Virginia. He’d backed up that rhetoric with actual votes. Earlier this year, Rasoul was the only Democrat on the House Privileges and Elections Committee who voted for a constitutional amendment (sponsored by Sen Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County) to end the disparities between affluent schools that tend to be in the suburbs and poor ones that tend to be in rural areas (and central cities). All the other Democratic legislators on the panel – all from the urban crescent, we noticed – voted against the amendment, thus effectively allowing constitutionally-sanctioned school disparities to stay the law of the land. If Democrats are truly concerned about having candidates who can represent all Virginians, some of them need to look in the mirror. On that vote, Rasoul bucked his party leadership – and stood up for all Virginians, even if some of them happen to be in conservative rural areas that will never vote for a Democrat.