Rasoul's faith is not a factor

We’re less than a week from Virginia Democrats picking their candidate for governor, but the most interesting developments lately have been in the lieutenant governor’s race – and both of those developments involve Roanoke’s Sam Rasoul.
First, he picked up the endorsement of The Washington Post. That’s notable for lots of reasons. For governor and attorney general, The Post endorsed Terry McAuliffe and Mark Herring – a former incumbent and an actual incumbent. Those are, in many ways, very predictable choices. The Rasoul endorsement, though, was not predictable. There are six candidates seeking the Democratic nomination – five from the urban crescent and four from Northern Virginia. Rasoul, from Roanoke, fits into neither of those categories. Nor does he fit neatly on a ticket led by McAuliffe. As governor, McAuliffe endorsed natural gas pipelines. As a legislator, Rasoul has opposed them.
Nonetheless, The Post endorsed Rasoul and had exceptionally warm words about him:
“Elected in 2014 to represent a heavily poor and working-class district in Roanoke, Mr. Rasoul’s somewhat unbending stands have sometimes exasperated fellow Democrats; for instance, he opposed a clean energy bill, arguing it would saddle rate-payers with excessive bills, even though it ended up making Virginia a climate-change leader among the states.
“Yet in contrast to several of his rivals, there is no doubt about Mr. Rasoul’s command of complex issues; his skills as an organizer in his district; or his detail-oriented legislative work to strengthen free health clinics, safeguard drinking water and boost aid to struggling families. He also stuck to his support for bipartisan redistricting reform even as other Democrats, eager to redraw the electoral map in their favor, abandoned that position after their party won control of the General Assembly. Mr. Rasoul has guts; with a little more pragmatism he could become a force in Virginia politics.“
Rasoul’s constituents in affluent South Roanoke and Lee-Hi and Raleigh Court, in particular, will find the Post’s depiction of the district as “heavily poor and working-class” as typical Post broadbrush of anything west of the Blue Ridge, but the account of Rasoul’s record seems accurate.
And that brings us to the other way Rasoul made the news this week, although not of his own making. In a televised debate last week, the moderator – Dave Lucas, an anchor at Washington TV station WJLA – noted that some of Rasoul’s contributions come from donors allied with Muslim advocacy groups. Lucas asked: “Can you assure Virginians if you’re elected, you’ll represent all of them, regardless of faith or beliefs?”
Some found the question inappropriate at best, bigoted at worst. Yes, Rasoul is Muslim, and, yes, that’s unusual for Virginia – he’s the first of his faith to seek statewide office. But other candidates weren’t asked whether they would be able to represent all Virginians. Could either of the two female candidates be able to represent male Virginians? Could the men represent women? Could the white candidates represent non-white Virginians? And so forth.
Susan Swecker, chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia, called the question “discriminatory and inexcusable.” Even one of Rasoul’s fellow candidates agreed. Sean Perryman tweeted that “no other candidate was asked about their ability to serve all Virginians because of their faith.”
Didn’t we deal with this a long time ago – either with John Kennedy’s election or, perhaps, the First Amendment? Still, maybe it’s best we deal with this now rather than later.
On stage, Rasoul gave a perfectly fine response, talking about how he’s stood up to “special interests” such as Dominion Energy. “As your next lieutenant governor, you can count on me as a decisive, tie-breaking vote to ensure that the interests of the people are represented more than any other special interest.”
We’ll give a somewhat different answer. Unlike The Post, we don’t make endorsements (and haven’t since 2013). But we are the newspaper that knows Rasoul best so we feel compelled to speak to what we know. Can Rasoul represent everyone, “regardless of faith or beliefs”? The best answer to that is his own record. In eight years in the House, he’s cast thousands of votes. You can either like that record or not like it depending on your political tastes, but his record is there for examination. Our assessment: He’s done a faithful job of representing a district that typically votes about two-thirds Democratic. That’s the best gauge of what kind of lieutenant governor he would be. If you’re a Democrat, you should like that. If you’re a Republican, you won’t – but not for any reasons that have to do with religion. If you’re a Dominion lobbyist or an advocate for natural gas pipelines, you really won’t like Rasoul’s record.
This may not help Rasoul in a Democratic primary, but many Republican legislators like him. They tell privately us that behind the scenes he’s exactly what you see in public — friendly, honest and willing to buck his own party leadership when principle leads him in a different direction, as it did with redistricting. We’ll also point out that Rasoul is one of the few Democrats of stature who has consistently made the case that his party needs to pay more attention to rural Virginia. He’d backed up that rhetoric with actual votes. Earlier this year, Rasoul was the only Democrat on the House Privileges and Elections Committee who voted for a constitutional amendment (sponsored by Sen Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County) to end the disparities between affluent schools that tend to be in the suburbs and poor ones that tend to be in rural areas (and central cities). All the other Democratic legislators on the panel – all from the urban crescent, we noticed – voted against the amendment, thus effectively allowing constitutionally-sanctioned school disparities to stay the law of the land. If Democrats are truly concerned about having candidates who can represent all Virginians, some of them need to look in the mirror. On that vote, Rasoul bucked his party leadership – and stood up for all Virginians, even if some of them happen to be in conservative rural areas that will never vote for a Democrat.
Rasoul’s faith may seem exotic to a Washington television anchor, but out here in Roanoke – you know, “heavily poor and working-class” Roanoke where we know Rasoul best and known him mostly as “Sam” – it’s never been a factor. Period. End of statement. It shouldn’t be a factor for others, either.