Some guidance for candidates

We have a new slate of candidates to consider between now and November. Perhaps you are happy with your choices or maybe not. We understand that dichotomy of our process.
But we hope you are paying attention and that you care, because on Nov. 2 we need you at the polls – or even before, thankfully – filling out your ballots, certifying your choices and participating in the processes.
Never has voting in and of itself been more important. Your effort to cast your ballot is not just a moral obligation as a citizen but a forthright statement that you will not be hindered in doing so. Don't let someone use your nonvote against you.
The statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general will soak up a lot of our bandwidth in the next 4-plus months. We also have some contested races for the House of Delegates. It will remain to be seen if they are competitive, but we hope they are.
But it’s the local-local races that have our greatest attention, because it is on our Board of Supervisors and our school boards that our leaders can exert the greatest influence on our day-to-day lives.
In Henry County, we welcome back three incumbents: Jim Adams on the Board of Supervisors and Thomas Auker and Ben Gravely on the Henry County School Board. We say good-bye to David Martin, who served the commissioners from a learned and more eloquent foundation, and to Merris Stembaugh, who offered some keen insights into the education processes.
In some races there are new candidates, some familiar and others less-known, who have signed up to run, some for the open spots, others against incumbents. We are not here to endorse or decry anyone. We welcome each of you, but it is to you – not those already in place – to which we offer our words today.
First, we remind you that these boards are nonpartisan, which is a really important thing. We don't need the rampant and sometimes ridiculous ideology that defines so many national debates to seep down into how we govern each other, how we educate our children, how we protect our charters and, on a most elemental level, our Constitution.
We’ve seen politics pop out of its hole at times, and we are not so naïve to know that there aren’t strong political commitments in the hearts of the women and men sitting in these chairs. But we implore you to put them aside.
We don’t need conspiracy theories or social media labels to be part of our discussions about our schools and neighborhoods. We don’t need the platforms from other states seeping into our discussions. Let’s face our problems, not someone else’s perceived issue.
We wish this would be the case in Richmond, too, but we have seen too often how the pursuit of power seduces people we knew to be good and human and turns them into monsters of madness.
What became of Morgan Griffith, the congressman from the 9th District, during the hearing before the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 should not happen to anyone. What happened to Denver Riggleman, the 5th District congressman ousted because he wasn’t sufficiently radical, shouldn’t happen to anyone.
And it certainly shouldn’t happen in our local chambers, our local board rooms and in the natural coalitions formed within those bodies.
So if your name is going to be on a ballot this fall, we have these guidelines to which we believe you should adhere or otherwise save your time:
- Put kindness and human decency first. Invest in your fellow citizen's wellbeing as your foundation.
- Leave your label in your locker. Support any candidate you want and attend any party meeting you want, but don’t let those be your guiding factors at home. Be a person before you are a party.
- Think bridges and adhesives and not separations and isolation. We need to work together to preserve our planet, further our community and – increasingly – protect our democracy. Be a part of the solution, not a mouthpiece for the problem.
- Set a good example. Your openness, your ability to listen and consider and your expressions of your feelings should exemplify the best practices for all of us.
- Advocate for the greater public good, which became your moral responsibility when you filed to pursue election.
Only you truly know why you decided to serve the public. We hope it was because you believe in sacrifice and service, not in an effort to further yourself. Those things may happen, but let the former lead that process, make your personal success a byproduct of how well you served not the definition for how you served.
We like to think of these nonpartisan races as the last foundation of how we should be focused: on government and not politics.
If there needs to be a new school building, a wider road, an extra park or better or more reliable delivery of utilities, you should help define the “how” based on being able to explain to your neighbor with a clear eyes and full hearts.
Politics tends to shade your views under someone else’s trees. We need you in the sunlight of truth.
We understand that there never is a perfect candidate, few perfect solutions and rare perfect moments. But to that thought we would add this:
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you were to set a perfect example.