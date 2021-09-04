Stand up, be heard on reversion

This will be a unique, first-of-its-kind week of opportunity in Martinsville. On Tuesday and Wednesday we, the citizens, will get to see how our leaders are representing their plans for Martinsville to revert from being a city to being a town in Henry County.

On Wednesday night we even will get to stand up and offer our views, our insights and our preferences for how elements of the city – schools, courts, elected offices, utilities – would be folded into county government.

We can learn how all of this might affect us, about how much it might cost us, depending on where we live, about why those we elected to represent us think this is a good idea.

And that, friends, is a first.

No one has asked most of us what we think, at least not out loud. Nobody much has listened to what we have to say. Mostly we have been asked to watch and wait. This decision is changing the lives monumentally for all of us who live in Martinsville and Henry County, but we simply haven’t had the opportunity to affect whether and how this will happen.