The debate about masks takes an ironic twist

The dynamics changed again this week about whether wearing masks indoors to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is a good idea for schools.

We agree with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that, when it comes to children and those caring for them trying to intermingle while a highly contagious variant of the novel coronavirus permeates society, there is no precaution that is too careful.

Let’s put it this way: If this were a final exam for any course at any school, everyone should get an easy A. There is only one right answer.

You do the right thing, take the extra step, sacrifice a little bit and help each other stay safe.

Remember that only a small percentage of our 12-to-18-year-olds have been vaccinated against the virus, although they can be. There are thousands of our smallest children who aren’t eligible for a vaccine, and, across the nation they are falling ill. There was a positive test in an elementary school in Martinsville on the first day of school.