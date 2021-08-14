The debate about masks takes an ironic twist

The dynamics changed again this week about whether wearing masks indoors to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is a good idea for schools.
We agree with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that, when it comes to children and those caring for them trying to intermingle while a highly contagious variant of the novel coronavirus permeates society, there is no precaution that is too careful.
Let’s put it this way: If this were a final exam for any course at any school, everyone should get an easy A. There is only one right answer.
You do the right thing, take the extra step, sacrifice a little bit and help each other stay safe.
Remember that only a small percentage of our 12-to-18-year-olds have been vaccinated against the virus, although they can be. There are thousands of our smallest children who aren’t eligible for a vaccine, and, across the nation they are falling ill. There was a positive test in an elementary school in Martinsville on the first day of school.
Our teachers and administrators, well, that’s another matter. They are sufficiently experienced to understand their decision-making, and we are encouraged that so many are recognizing their responsibility to protect themselves and their students and to set a good example.
As we’ve said, we can accept why some people won’t or can’t be vaccinated, but we are hard pressed to understand the vociferous protest against masks.
We liken wearing masks during a pandemic to driving your vehicle with your lights on during dim light or a dark storm. You may think you are safe because you can see just fine, but you are making sure that others can see you and avoid harm’s way. That’s why so many manufacturers install automatic lights and remove the human's judgment.
And now we see humans showing odd judgment -- threatening and intimidating and storming and ranting -- because of masks.
We conjure the voice of the great Virginia-born basketball star Allen Iverson, who when confronted for missing practice, said, “Practice? We’re talking about practice?”
Masks? And now we are debating the value of masks?
Well, apparently we are. Some think that masks in some way hinder a student’s ability to listen, read, think, learn and grow in an educational environment.
Yes, they are uncomfortable, can limit communications, get ugly if you happen to sneeze – but are also valuable if you sneeze – and are, well, uncool from a fashion sense. They are a drag, if we may harken a term from olden days.
But they are effective in limiting the spread of the virus through the casual exchange of air and particles accidentally emitted. Certainly some masks are better than others, but all of them help. The research on this is clear.
Here in Virginia state law and state leaders are equally clear: The law requires that state schools follow the CDC’s latest recommendations – which is to wear masks indoors at school. Gov. Ralph Northam's office ensured compliance by issuing an executive order on Thursday.
That such a second step would be required is sad, but some school boards are defying their hired experts, their attorneys and even their insurers to suggest masks are a choice and not a responsibility.
Then we have events such as the one that unfolded Tuesday night at the Pittsylvania County School Board meeting, when U.S. 5th District Rep. Bob Good (R-Campbell) showed up unexpectedly and argued that making students wear masks is "child abuse." This is where we have to remind you that Good has said that COVID-19 is a “phony pandemic.”
Good condemned wearing masks, and when asked about why he took that position, his office sent along links to some research that would suggest masks aren’t all that when it comes to fighting the communicable virus.
We agree. A mask isn’t “all that” – our words – but it is “some of that,” another arrow in the quiver to fire at a virus that is sickening, killing and, worst, resurging.
And then on Thursday, as if the school board had convened everyone for English class, we had a lesson in irony. The Virginia Department of Health issued this statement:
“The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District (PDHD) is investigating potential exposures to COVID-19 after identifying a positive case at the Pittsylvania County School Board meeting Tuesday, August 10. The health department is advising anyone in attendance at the School Board meeting on August 10 to self-monitor for symptoms through August 24.
“Those who attended should consider limiting exposure to others, especially those who are unvaccinated, too young to be vaccinated, or are immunocompromised.”
So at the meeting during which Good and others spoke against masks, there is the likelihood that the virus actually was spread among those who didn’t wear masks. Now they have to quarantine for two weeks and be tested for the virus – at least if they aren’t vaccinated. Yes, a lesson in irony.