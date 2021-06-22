The intricate issues of changing names

If we take the standard being applied to community colleges and apply it to localities, how many counties, cities and towns in Virginia would have to be renamed? We haven’t tried to determine how many are named after slaveowners – certainly some are. Madison County, for instance, is named after James Madison. Perhaps the county name that’s most suspect by what we’ll call the Patrick Henry standard is Wise County.

It was named in 1856 after the governor at the time – Henry Wise of Accomack County. Wise was, in some ways, a progressive for his day. He pushed for state funding for infrastructure improvements in western Virginia, which was then, as now, often ignored by state government. He pushed for state funding for education. And in 1855, he waged a high-profile (and ultimately successful) campaign for governor that turned back the rising tide of the anti-immigrant Know-Nothing Party. But Wise was also, in the words of Encyclopedia Virginia, a “stout defender” of slavery and eventually an “ardent secessionist” who led a Confederate army that made war on the Union. As governor, he oversaw the confiscation of the property of John Underwood, the state’s most vocal abolitionist. After he left the governorship, he recruited militia units loyal to him personally – not the state, not the Union – and marched them to Harpers Ferry to seize the federal armory there without any legal sanction whatsoever. Encyclopedia Virginia tells us: “Brandishing a revolver, Wise declared that “blood will be flowing at Harpers Ferry before night.” Wise was essentially a vigilante who would be right at home with the January 6 insurrectionists today. He didn’t just own slaves – 21 in the 1860s – he was active in perpetuating enslavement as a cornerstone of the Southern economy, something that Henry never did. If we’re ranking historical figures based on their sins, Wise would seem to come before Henry.