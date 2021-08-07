The uniform need of the day: Masks in schools

But that doesn’t sit well with some parents and guardians.

We have seen and heard some arguing loudly and vociferously against vaccination, but now we are seeing some of that same outrage focused on mask-wearing requirements as well.

And that we don’t understand.

Even if you cite a medical or religious reason to eschew the vaccine, why in the world would you object to requiring that a mask be worn? Why would anyone believe it is OK to expose a child to potential disease and possible death?

There is no health hazard to wearing a mask, and there is no principle – or religious tenet that we know – that would override the greater public good and protecting each other’s health during a pandemic.

And protect each other, we must.

Here are some basic facts about the effects of the virus and its threat to our children:

In the West Piedmont Health District, 1,497 of the 12,135 cases recorded through 5 p.m. Thursday by the VDH were of persons 19 or younger, with 330 of those children 9 and younger. That’s about 12% of the total cases.