The uniform need of the day: Masks in schools

The biggest item in back-to-school fashion this season will be the face mask that all students and teachers will wear when they return to classrooms, which the first in the Southside will do on Monday.
These masks really will be more like school uniforms, although we don’t expect their colors, designs and artistic expressions – if not the health benefit – will be identical.
But we certainly expect the commitment to wearing them and keeping our children and teachers safe from COVID-19 will be, well, uniform.
Here’s what Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said Thursday in the Richmond Times-Dispatch: Schools could face “significant legal pressure” if they don’t follow federal recommendations that teachers, students and staff should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
He is referring to the guidance released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was inspired by an increase of cases from the delta variant of the coronavirus in children younger than 12.
Maybe you also heard that on that same day as Mr. Lane offered his directives that the Virginia Department of Health announced that a child in the Eastern Region had died from complications of COVID-19. VDH did not disclose the child’s age or whether the delta variant was responsible for that death.
State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver: “...a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”
And that work is shared by all of us – school boards, educators and, most importantly, students and their families.
A commitment to protecting ourselves and each other continues to be a nonnegotiable responsibility for all.
There are some school boards that have been reluctant to use the words “required” or “mandatory” when it comes to masks
But now we understand they don’t have that option, that they must adhere to state law and follow the guidance of the CDC if they want to be in classes five days a week, which we think everyone wants, even the students who aren’t always real fond of classes.
That requirement was stated firmly by Senate Bill 1303, passed last year with bipartisan support. School boards are required “to provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres ... to any currently applicable mitigation strategies ... to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Said Gov. Ralph Northam: “I don’t know that it can be any simpler than that. It’s the law of the commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law.”
But that doesn’t sit well with some parents and guardians.
We have seen and heard some arguing loudly and vociferously against vaccination, but now we are seeing some of that same outrage focused on mask-wearing requirements as well.
And that we don’t understand.
Even if you cite a medical or religious reason to eschew the vaccine, why in the world would you object to requiring that a mask be worn? Why would anyone believe it is OK to expose a child to potential disease and possible death?
There is no health hazard to wearing a mask, and there is no principle – or religious tenet that we know – that would override the greater public good and protecting each other’s health during a pandemic.
And protect each other, we must.
Here are some basic facts about the effects of the virus and its threat to our children:
In the West Piedmont Health District, 1,497 of the 12,135 cases recorded through 5 p.m. Thursday by the VDH were of persons 19 or younger, with 330 of those children 9 and younger. That’s about 12% of the total cases.
There have been 2,088 children between ages 12 and 17 who have had at least one shot of a vaccine, about 19% of those ages 12-15 and 28% of those 16-17. There are 1,567 who are fully vaccinated (13% and 23%, respectively).
You can see the gaps here. Large swathes of eligible students are unvaccinated.
Does it seem inappropriate, then, to require them to protect those around them by wearing a mask?
School leaders, we know, are trying to do the right thing and also placate those who disagree. But they have to do what is required, what is best the students no matter who is saying what.
They say they will move cautiously, that they will review where their policies early into the school year to see if masks remain required.
Maybe they just need to look at the bright-red maps from the CDC that show every locality in our area in substantial or high risk of community spread of the virus. The threat is vivid, the science and the data inarguable.
And our big lesson learned is that this color scheme won’t be changing soon.
Until it does, why should the wardrobes in classrooms?