We have to take one more shot at getting us vaccinated

We drive home our points yet again – if only these words could convert… -- because the virus does continue to mutate, and this variant known as “Delta” – short for its scientific classification – is causing quite an upheaval in various locales. In Israel, for example, a public mask requirement had to be reinstated to guard against this highly contagious and rapidly moving variant.

And maybe you heard this week that the Virginia Department of Health said Delta has now been found in Virginia. The most virulent strain of the virus – which existing vaccines deter – is being breathed around among some of our neighbors.

This is what VDH said in its release:

“VDH is reporting 41 cases of this variant that have been identified in four of the five health regions since March 2021. Some variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been classified as variants of concern because they may increase the risk to human health.“It is likely that these variants are more common in our communities than the number of reported cases suggest. This is because not all COVID-19 positive samples are tested to see what variant type they are. Therefore, it is important now, more than ever, that we all continue following public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”