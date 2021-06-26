We have to take one more shot at getting us vaccinated

If every word we have written about vaccinations and COVID-19 and the greater health needs of the public could be converted into a shot of vaccine that goes into the arm of a reluctant or recalcitrant resident of the West Piedmont Health District, we believe we would be dealing with herd immunity.
But we can’t do that anymore than we can construct sentences that effectively twist arms so that shoulders are exposed for their first shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or, better, the full-vaccination 1-shot wonder from Johnson & Johnson.
We have in literary structure stomped our feet, screamed through our great megaphone and hit you with more numbers and trend data than you’ve seen since high school algebra. We wonder if such efforts have left you immune to our diagnosis for confronting the deadly disease that has infected more than 11,800 of your neighbors and killed 326 of them.
But let us hit you with this one more time:
First, a bit of a compliment for the city of Martinsville which early far lagged everyone in vaccination rates, now far outpaces every other locality in the district. Yet there remain 51.7% of the population that have not bothered to get even the first shot to protect themselves and their families from spreading this virus, and 58.5 % are not fully vaccinated. But at least if you just talk adults, you find 37% and 45.6%, respectively – less than half – so take a bow for those.
But in the other localities in the district, the numbers are bad and worse: In Henry County there are 59.2% who haven’t take a shot and 65.2%% who aren’t fully vaccinated. And for adults: 51.1% have not had a shot, and 57.9% are not fully vaccinated.
Franklin County’s numbers are similar, but then we have Patrick County – among the state’s worst – with 65.8% not having had a shot, 69.6% not fully vaccinated, and 59.4% and 63.7%, respectively, among adults.
We realize we have stated these data points in negative numbers – which may rile some of you who like to thump the tub of positivity – but this is a negative point. We are a week shy of July 4, and we are weak and shy of sealing off the virus from our public.
Yes, it’s good that our testing positivity rate is down to a remarkable 3.1%. That we are below community spread of 5% is one of the key reasons that you can go to games and festivals and movies and out to dinner these days and show your smile in the process.
And you can thank those who have committed to all our good health for pushing those numbers down. This progress hasn’t happened because the virus has abated and stopped mutating. It’s not because you were so diligent with your masks and distancing – although those were and remain imminently important for the unvaccinated – but it’s because thousands have gotten vaccinated and continued to urge family, friends and neighbors to do the same thing.
We drive home our points yet again – if only these words could convert… -- because the virus does continue to mutate, and this variant known as “Delta” – short for its scientific classification – is causing quite an upheaval in various locales. In Israel, for example, a public mask requirement had to be reinstated to guard against this highly contagious and rapidly moving variant.
And maybe you heard this week that the Virginia Department of Health said Delta has now been found in Virginia. The most virulent strain of the virus – which existing vaccines deter – is being breathed around among some of our neighbors.
This is what VDH said in its release:
“VDH is reporting 41 cases of this variant that have been identified in four of the five health regions since March 2021. Some variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been classified as variants of concern because they may increase the risk to human health.“It is likely that these variants are more common in our communities than the number of reported cases suggest. This is because not all COVID-19 positive samples are tested to see what variant type they are. Therefore, it is important now, more than ever, that we all continue following public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
No, this variant has not been found among the 46 cases of variants – and one death -- in the West Piedmont Health District, but there were on Friday new cases of Delta diagnosed in Guilford County, N.C. That’s Greensboro. How many folks do you know who make the routine trips down U.S. 220 for business, commerce or pleasure?
We don’t know the “why” most of you reject vaccination. Sometimes we have asked and found people muted to avoid being ostracized. We get that to a point, but we also think that if you are making a conscious decision – not because of some extenuating health circumstance – to reject vaccination, then you need to be able to explain to your neighbor why you won’t have his or her back on this. It’s only right to explain your wrong.
And we worry about an infection that in some ways is far more widespread and deadly than COVID-19: politics.
If your decision is based political ideology, we recommend you see a specialist immediately. You have come down with a democracy-threatening condition for which we fear there is no cure.